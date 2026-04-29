Daily Guess The Timeline Game #034 (Apr 26, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Channelling The Masters By Izabela Kubik
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Steve Coogan’s Best Roles: From Alan Partridge to the Notorious Jimmy Savile
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2023
The New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer Is Out of this World
3 min read
May, 18, 2017
Truffles The Cat Helps Kids Feel Comfortable With Fearing Glasses When They Go To Optometrist
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Every Halloween, This One-Legged Guy Makes An Epic Halloween Costume And He Just Revealed His 2021 Outfit
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘”Game Of Thrones” Fans Are Going To Extreme Lengths For Spoilers
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2018