365 Postcards For Ants: Illustrator Creates One Mini Painting Per Day For A Year

Cape Town-based artist Lorraine Loots took up a fun challenge for 365 days: she’s creating a miniature painting every single day for an entire year. The artist began her challenge at the beginning of 2013 and, after enjoying the routine of her drawing ideas coming to life every day, she decided to continue with the “Greeting cards for Ants” project in 2014.

The young artist has dedicated this year’s works exclusively to Cape Town, which happens to be the official World Design Capital of 2014. Fans of Loots’s beautiful paintings can write to the artist and book up-coming artworks or prints, or suggest Cape Town-themed ideas or places for her to paint next.

More info:  lorraineloots.com | Tumblr | Instagram | Facebook (h/t: lustikfontanel)

365 Paintings for Ants with Lorraine Loots

Patrick Penrose
