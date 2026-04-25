Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“How Well Do You Know Art?”: Prove Your Skills With This 20-Question Periods Quiz
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2026
New Parents Stumped After MIL And SIL Arrange Secret Visit To See The Baby While They’re Away
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
This Instagram Account Celebrates Real Estate Listings ‘Gone Wild’ And Here Are 40 Of The Best Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Camp Comeback
What You Need to Know about Camp Comeback on Big Brother
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Pet’s Name And The Nicknames You Have For Them? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Some Of The Coolest Cars I’ve Ever Seen At A Classic Car Museum In Germany (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.