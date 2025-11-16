Cat Refuses Owner’s Attempts At Cuddling, And It Has Gone Viral On The Internet

When it comes to getting attention, cats are for sure not beggars, but choosers. Humans find these little mammalian fluffballs hard to resist, and there’s no surprise there. Their cute-but-stoic face, their beautiful fur and elegant poses, all of them make it seem that cats just beg to be touched. But don’t make this mistake, folks. Cats, being the constant center of attention, rarely lack affection, and it’s up to them to decide when they want it.
Muji, this four-year-old cat from South Korea, perfectly illustrates the point. Though he is as cute and lovely as any other cat, Muji takes his alone time seriously, and shows it very expressly. Recently, one moment where Muji refused his owner’s cuddles went viral on the internet, and many, especially cat owners, found it funny and relatable. So let’s see what the fuss was all about.
Here’s Muji, the four-year-old tsundere cat from South Korea
For all of you baka gaijins out there, “tsundere” means “a stock love interest who is usually stern, cold, and sometimes hostile to the person they like and others. They will occasionally let slip their warm and loving feelings hidden inside. They hide their feelings due to being shy, nervous, insecure, or simply unable to help acting badly in front of their crush.
The Japanese term ‘tsundere refers to an outwardly violent character who ‘runs hot and cold,’ alternating between two distinct moods: ‘tsuntsun’ meaning ‘aloof or irritable’, and ‘deredere’ meaning ‘lovey-dovey.'”
Just recently, a moment of Muji and its owner went viral on the internet
There he was, just chilling on the counter, when the owner approached to cuddle
Muji was very reluctant
“Ok, this is getting old”
“Aaand I’m out”
Note the look of defeat from the owner.
“We’re done here, please let me go”
But maybe Muji just didn’t feel like it that time? Let’s try that again
“I thought I told you, bro”
“Do you wanna get slapped?”
Muji’s has a ginger sibling cat named Makji
And as you might guess, Makji also gets on Muji’s nerves
“I sense his presence”
“Stop interrupting my zen”
Just a random idea, but these two cats would for sure be a good duo in some sort of anime. Imagine a silly ginger ‘deredere’ cat with an arrogant, white ‘tsuntsun’ cat: the adventures they would have, the interactions, the dialogue… It would be epic. Anyway. One could only wish for it. Let’s hope this hilarious moment between them might spark an idea to someone who’s able to execute it.
Despite these impressions, Muji wants warmth and affection just like any other cat
But unlike other cats, Muji likes solicited snuggles, and prefers to ask for them
Just don’t interrupt Muji when he’s meditating
