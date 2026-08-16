Daily Guess The Timeline Game #146 (Aug 16, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Daily Guess The Timeline Game #146 (Aug 16, 2026)

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Of The Dumbest Points People Saw Americans Make Against Canceling Student Debt
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman Is Shocked By Nephew’s Drawings, Demands He Be Punished
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Photographer Captures The Exact Moment Of The Beirut Explosion In This Wedding Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Times The ‘Screw Cars’ Online Group Made Us Feel Like We’re Living In A Dystopia
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Entitled Sister Thinks Being “Family” Gives Her A Free Pass To Harass Brother’s Tenant, Gets A Reality Check
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2026
Five Big Bang Theory Storylines That Fans Hated
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2020