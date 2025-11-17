30 Of The Most Unhinged Bumble Conversations Ever Screenshotted (New Pics)

Online dating is wild. You swipe through a catalog of profiles that people (who you probably have never met) purposefully made for themselves to appear funny, smart, creative, confident, kind, positive, ambitious, well-read in the classics (but not so much that it would make them a snob), and, of course, attractive, all for the sole purpose of catching your attention and try to find someone who you could like in real life and would also fall for your ‘advertisement.’

If that sounds like an exhaustive and quite chaotic quest with no guarantee for success, well, it is. And the subreddit Bumble is a perfect example of that. There, the users of this popular app share screenshots of everyone and everything they run into and let’s just say that they’re pretty colorful.

#1 Why Do Men Always Manage To Turn An Innocuous Question Into Something Sexual?

Image source: Erin327

#2 Bushy Convo

Image source: MrsPalombi

#3 Seems Reasonable

Image source:  microbial_guy

#4 I Only Matched So I Could Send This

Image source: butwhereisbear

#5 You Know, I Expect So Little And Yet I’m Still Disappointed. I Regret Complimenting Him

Image source: Cayiana

#6 Sir, I Believe You Should Put That 6 In Front Of That 2

Image source: StoragePure2372

#7 After A Full Day Of Talking And Getting To Know Each Other, I’m Hit With This

Image source: ProfessionalFront28

#8 I Give Up

Image source: OwnFold

#9 He Unmatched Me

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Why Are Men?

Image source: clockstocks

#11 Me Trying To Get To Know Someone And Their Bio Is Like

Image source: Chiu-Master

#12 Do You Have A Dog?

Image source: treesakul

#13 Oofda; Was I Too Harsh?

Image source: eowynmn

#14 He Really Just Mansplained Me My Vagina You Can’t Make This Up

Image source: sencecore

#15 Sometimes You Just Gotta Say It

Image source: Cromwell_Dances

#16 And I’ve Officially Deleted Bumble

Image source: AshRae84

#17 I Thought I’ve See It All

Image source: yousayitease

#18 1 Hour On Bumble…..i’m Done. I’m Happier Single. I Just Wanted To Know About The Avocado

Image source: smileylb73

#19 Idk How Should I Take This

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Pop59

#20 Am I Sensitive Or Is He Just Lowkey Racist??

Image source: Lexiewoodxoxo

#21 Thanks For The Prompt Bestie It Was Really Helpful

Image source: myflowerybrain

#22 Sometimes Bumble Is As Much Of Use As Laser Guns In Hands Of Takeshi’s Castle Finalists

Image source: CloudWhiskeyy

#23 Imagine Being This Self-Important

Image source: babblepedia

#24 First Day On Bumble, Going Well

Image source: Matty24031

#25 I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit

Image source: Latter-One7064

#26 No Red Flags Here

Image source: befrpe

#27 Why Type Lot Letters When Few Letters Do Trick?

Image source: reddit.com

#28 No Noah Noooooo. It Kept Getting Worse

Image source: PurpleStars_RedHeart

#29 There’s Zero Effort, And Then There’s This

Image source: eliseosx

#30 Same Thing, Right? 🫠

Image source: Givemeallthedoggos_

