30 Of The Most Unhinged Bumble Conversations Ever Screenshotted (New Pics)

Online dating is wild. You swipe through a catalog of profiles that people (who you probably have never met) purposefully made for themselves to appear funny, smart, creative, confident, kind, positive, ambitious, well-read in the classics (but not so much that it would make them a snob), and, of course, attractive, all for the sole purpose of catching your attention and try to find someone who you could like in real life and would also fall for your ‘advertisement.’
If that sounds like an exhaustive and quite chaotic quest with no guarantee for success, well, it is. And the subreddit Bumble is a perfect example of that. There, the users of this popular app share screenshots of everyone and everything they run into and let’s just say that they’re pretty colorful.
#1 Why Do Men Always Manage To Turn An Innocuous Question Into Something Sexual?
#2 Bushy Convo
#3 Seems Reasonable
#4 I Only Matched So I Could Send This
#5 You Know, I Expect So Little And Yet I’m Still Disappointed. I Regret Complimenting Him
#6 Sir, I Believe You Should Put That 6 In Front Of That 2
#7 After A Full Day Of Talking And Getting To Know Each Other, I’m Hit With This
#8 I Give Up
#9 He Unmatched Me
#10 Why Are Men?
#11 Me Trying To Get To Know Someone And Their Bio Is Like
#12 Do You Have A Dog?
#13 Oofda; Was I Too Harsh?
#14 He Really Just Mansplained Me My Vagina You Can’t Make This Up
#15 Sometimes You Just Gotta Say It
#16 And I’ve Officially Deleted Bumble
#17 I Thought I’ve See It All
#18 1 Hour On Bumble…..i’m Done. I’m Happier Single. I Just Wanted To Know About The Avocado
#19 Idk How Should I Take This
#20 Am I Sensitive Or Is He Just Lowkey Racist??
#21 Thanks For The Prompt Bestie It Was Really Helpful
#22 Sometimes Bumble Is As Much Of Use As Laser Guns In Hands Of Takeshi’s Castle Finalists
#23 Imagine Being This Self-Important
#24 First Day On Bumble, Going Well
#25 I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit
#26 No Red Flags Here
#27 Why Type Lot Letters When Few Letters Do Trick?
#28 No Noah Noooooo. It Kept Getting Worse
#29 There’s Zero Effort, And Then There’s This
#30 Same Thing, Right? 🫠
