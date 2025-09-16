If You Can Get All 30 Of These Movie Quotes Right, You’re Basically A Walking IMDb

by

Movie quotes stick with us long after the credits roll. Some lines are so iconic that you can instantly picture the actor’s face, the exact scene, and even the mood of the movie.

But here’s the challenge: can you recognize the film from the quote alone – without any other context? From golden-age Hollywood classics to modern blockbusters, these 30 questions will test how sharp your movie memory really is.

You might breeze through the obvious ones, but others will take some serious thinking. Ready to prove you’re a true film buff? Let’s see how many quotes you can get right!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Turn
Turn Season 2 Episode 9 Review: “The Prodigal”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2015
Linda Fairstein
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Linda Fairstein
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2019
Stranger Things: Welcome to the 80s
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2022
The Authority Should Be A Mini-Series Instead
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2024
Five Things to Learn About Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
Mother Nails and Doesn’t Nail What Moms Really Want on Mother’s Day
3 min read
May, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.