Landmarks Replaced: The Ultimate Visual Geography Quiz

by

Some landmarks you’ve visited, some you’ve seen in quizzes or online, and all of them can be matched with countries and cities from around the world. But what if those landmarks weren’t there? Or if they were replaced by something completely different? Would the altered cityscapes still allow you to recognize the places, or does the landmark really make the place?

25 locations await where the most prominent landmarks have been replaced with something totally different. Your job is easy – guess what the city, country or landmark is. Let’s start!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 24 Misheard Lyrics Are Driving People Crazy: Try Completing The Lyrics Perfectly
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
The Unfair Requirement to Be on Shark Tank You Never Knew About
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2018
20 Ninja Movies You Need to See at Least Once in Your Lifetime
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
Meet The New Members of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 3
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2018
While You’re Away, Your Cat’s Taking Selfies (10 Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2025
Squid Game Season 2 Needs To Become A Mystery Story
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.