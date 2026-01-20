Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 31 Countries From These Distorted Flags

by

Do you really know the world? 🌍🔍

Test your skills with this visual geography quiz featuring 31 distorted flags and landmarks.

Each image has been literally twisted, and your task is to guess the country behind it. From the UK to Japan, from Machu Picchu to the Eiffel Tower, how many can you get right?

Let’s find out… 🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 31 Countries From These Distorted Flags

Image credits: Jan van der Wolf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Am A 14-Year-Old Artist, And Here Is My Best Work (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“I Don’t Think I’ll Get Any More Gummy Bears”: Wife Finds Out Her Husband Has Been Lying About Gummy Flavors For 13 Years
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
20 Must-Have Travel Items That Are Worth Every Inch Of Suitcase Space
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
110 Of Probably The Best Arcade Games Ever
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
People Are Posting Hilarious Life Progress Pics That Will Make You Look Twice, Then Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
31 Of The Best Game Of Thrones Memes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025