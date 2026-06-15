“Is Your Geography IQ Above Average?”: Name 18 World Capitals From Their Borderless Maps

by

Country borders make geography feel easy. But what happens when every line disappears? 🗺️

In this quiz, you’ll see maps centered on famous capital cities with no borders, labels, or obvious hints. Your mission is simple: figure out which capital you’re looking at and type in the answer!

Ready to find out where your map-reading skills really stand? Start typing! 🌎

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Is Your Geography IQ Above Average?&#8221;: Name 18 World Capitals From Their Borderless Maps

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Not Acceptable”: Woman Sparks Backlash After Buying Dollar Store Items For Child’s Angel Tree Haul
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2025
Man’s Mid-Flight Meltdown Over Screaming Baby Kicks Off Massive Parenting Versus Passenger Debate
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Why DuckTales Will Be Ending With Season 3
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2020
I’ve Been Working As An Editorial Illustrator For Awhile Now. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Bud Dupree: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2026
How Much Alligator Hunters Make on Swamp People
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2021