Hey Pandas, What Will Finally Break The Internet? (Closed)

What will finally break the internet?
#1
Knowledge. We will progress too far with our technology and forget how it was it was done, then with no maintenance the servers will fail and the whole lot will disappear. Kind of like the space program, they have lost data and modern instruments are too negatively effected by radiation in space (it’s a bit more complicated than that, but that’s the basic gist). The failure of the web will cause a global disaster.
#2
Maybe some smart idea will break the internet for once, but I doubt it.
#3
Probably the end of the Earth, although not for certain.
#4
If things keep going the way they’re going, It’ll be me :>
#5
One word. DREAM
