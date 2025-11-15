Hey Pandas, What Will Finally Break The Internet? (Closed)

by

What will finally break the internet?

#1

Knowledge. We will progress too far with our technology and forget how it was it was done, then with no maintenance the servers will fail and the whole lot will disappear. Kind of like the space program, they have lost data and modern instruments are too negatively effected by radiation in space (it’s a bit more complicated than that, but that’s the basic gist). The failure of the web will cause a global disaster.

#2

Maybe some smart idea will break the internet for once, but I doubt it.

#3

Probably the end of the Earth, although not for certain.

#4

If things keep going the way they’re going, It’ll be me :>

#5

One word. DREAM

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
UK Civil Service Says Exactly What They Think Of Boris Johnson Backing Up His Adviser On Their Twitter Account
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Little Girl Is Dragged Underwater By Sea Lion at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Canada
3 min read
May, 22, 2017
Five Things You Didn’t Know about American Grit
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
The Last Man on Earth
The Last Man on Earth Season 2 Episode 3 Review: “Dead Man Walking”
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2015
Ranking Every Season Finale from the Show “Suits”
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2018
Some of the Top 10 "Will They or Won't They" TV Shows
The Top 10 “Will They or Won’t They” TV Shows of All Time!
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.