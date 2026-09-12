Greg Gutfeld: Bio And Career Highlights

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Greg Gutfeld: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Greg Gutfeld

September 12, 1964

San Mateo, California, US

62 Years Old

Virgo

Greg Gutfeld: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Greg Gutfeld?

Gregory John Gutfeld is an American television host and political commentator, widely recognized for his unique brand of satirical humor. He injects a distinctive conservative-libertarian perspective into current events with sharp wit.

His breakout moment came with the launch of the late-night talk show Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld in 2007. Later, his self-titled weeknight program, Gutfeld!, achieved top ratings, outperforming established late-night shows.

Early Life and Education

Born in San Mateo, California, Gregory Gutfeld grew up in a Catholic family, the son of Jacqueline Bernice and Alfred Jack Gutfeld. This upbringing provided a foundational view of the world.

He attended Junípero Serra High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley, where his political views began to shift; he later launched a successful career in magazine editing.

Notable Relationships

Gregory Gutfeld married Russian photo editor Elena Moussa in 2004, having met her during his time living in London. The couple shares a life in New York City.

Gutfeld and Moussa welcomed their first child, a daughter, whose birth was publicly announced in December 2024.

Career Highlights

Gregory Gutfeld’s career on television includes hosting the popular late-night talk show Gutfeld! on Fox News, which moved to weeknights in 2021. He also co-hosts the political talk show The Five.

Beyond his television presence, Gutfeld is a New York Times bestselling author, having penned ten books, including “The Joy of Hate” and “The King of Late Night.” He previously served as editor-in-chief for magazines such as Men’s Health and Stuff.

Signature Quote

“All that matters in the world is to believe. Never mind evidence or facts; as long as you believe, then you’re admired for your passion.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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