Greg Gutfeld: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Greg Gutfeld
September 12, 1964
San Mateo, California, US
62 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Greg Gutfeld?
Gregory John Gutfeld is an American television host and political commentator, widely recognized for his unique brand of satirical humor. He injects a distinctive conservative-libertarian perspective into current events with sharp wit.
His breakout moment came with the launch of the late-night talk show Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld in 2007. Later, his self-titled weeknight program, Gutfeld!, achieved top ratings, outperforming established late-night shows.
Early Life and Education
Born in San Mateo, California, Gregory Gutfeld grew up in a Catholic family, the son of Jacqueline Bernice and Alfred Jack Gutfeld. This upbringing provided a foundational view of the world.
He attended Junípero Serra High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley, where his political views began to shift; he later launched a successful career in magazine editing.
Notable Relationships
Gregory Gutfeld married Russian photo editor Elena Moussa in 2004, having met her during his time living in London. The couple shares a life in New York City.
Gutfeld and Moussa welcomed their first child, a daughter, whose birth was publicly announced in December 2024.
Career Highlights
Gregory Gutfeld’s career on television includes hosting the popular late-night talk show Gutfeld! on Fox News, which moved to weeknights in 2021. He also co-hosts the political talk show The Five.
Beyond his television presence, Gutfeld is a New York Times bestselling author, having penned ten books, including “The Joy of Hate” and “The King of Late Night.” He previously served as editor-in-chief for magazines such as Men’s Health and Stuff.
Signature Quote
“All that matters in the world is to believe. Never mind evidence or facts; as long as you believe, then you’re admired for your passion.”
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