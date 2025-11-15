Hey Pandas, How Do You Celebrate Easter? (Closed)

#1

I WENT TO MY GRANDMAS HOUSE AND THEN ate chocolate/egg hunt/painted eggs/got in trouble cuz I ate to many sweet potato pies

#2

I stuff my face with chocolate

#3

EGG HUNT

#4

Egg hunt and this year my brother had gotten a bb gun for christmas and shot a dove out of season in the wing and head. also we do a trail of candy from our rooms to our kitchen were there is a boatload of candy

#5

i dont celebrate it i just sleep :)

#6

Take my grandkids to the local park and put on an Easter egg hunt then back home for a big roast dinner

