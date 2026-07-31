Greedy Dad Decides To Ruin His Relationship With Bio Kids Over Inheritance To Make Stepkids Happy

It’s difficult to be excited about the idea of receiving an inheritance when that money came at the cost of losing a loved one. That money can be very helpful, but the last thing you want to think about while grieving is money.
Yet for some reason, one father who didn’t receive anything from his parents is fixated on the idea that he’s entitled to a chunk of his son’s money. Now, the son is reaching out to the internet to find out if he’s obligated to share. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This man received an inheritance from his grandparents
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
But now, his father is demanding that he share that money with the rest of the family
Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRATinnySpam
Finances are one of the top sources of tension between families
After the loss of a loved one, there are a million things to think about. Along with navigating grief, you might be in charge of arranging a funeral, notifying friends and family, and taking care of the late loved one’s things. The last thing on most people’s minds is money or how much they’re going to receive as an inheritance.
In fact, this probably shouldn’t be a priority for the vast majority of people, as Yahoo Finance reports that only 30% of Americans will ever receive an inheritance. And even those who do may not receive much, as the bottom 50% of inheritance recipients are given an average of $9,700. Meanwhile, those who do receive an inheritance often don’t see any of that money until they’re in their mid-50s or mid-60s.
Unfortunately, however, this money (or lack thereof) can be an extremely sensitive topic for many families. Finances, in general, are one of the most common points of tension between family members. But inheritances, in particular, can be very difficult for relatives to navigate.
Peter R. Welsh Estates & Trust Law notes that 58% of families that don’t have proper estate planning in place will experience conflicts. And sometimes, these issues can span for years, requiring thousands of dollars worth of legal assistance.
Conflicts often surround the absence of a clear, updated will, unequal distribution of assets, sibling rivalries or old family wounds, blended family complications, lack of communication or surprises, unclear or outdated documents, undue influence or last-minute changes, financial advances, and unequal lifetime gifts.
No one is obligated to share their inheritance if they don’t want to
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Estate Planning also points out on their site that the issues that arise after a loved one has passed are rarely new. Typically, these are problems that have been present in the family for years, or even decades, that are resurfacing. Estate Planning also explains that, as humans, we’re hardwired to look for situations where we’re excluded. And feeling like that when a will is being read can be an extremely difficult pill to swallow.
At the same time, emotions are heightened after the loss of a loved one. Everyone grieves in different ways, but it’s perfectly normal to feel extra emotional or anxious. Some people might take out their frustration about the loss on the loved ones who are still around, while others might simply turn into a puddle.
But no matter how much someone pressures you to share your inheritance, you are not obligated to. Timothy Rice Estate and Elder Law Firm notes that sometimes, people choose to share their inheritance with their spouse or their children. But ultimately, it is up to them to decide what to do with the money.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think the author should share any of his inheritance with his father? Feel free to weigh in. And then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here!
Later, the author responded to several comments and shared more details about his situation
Readers weighed in with advice, and many called out the father for feeling entitled to his son’s money
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