This Account Shared 29 Amusing Street Photos Featuring Cats

We know how much you love street photography. And we’re also aware of your fascination with cat content. What if we could combine these two highly anticipated topics and serve you a portion of cat-themed photos captured candidly on the streets? You probably remember our previous posts featuring life moments captured by photographers from around the world, shared by the ‘Street Photographers Foundation.’ This time, all the images we’ve selected for today depict feline subjects, often accompanied by humans.

Scroll down to see the best pictures recently shared by this Instagram account. Let us know in the comments below if you also find yourself reaching for your phone to snap a picture when you spot a cat on the streets. We must admit, we’re guilty of doing so…

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com

#1

Photo by Flavio Franja

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#2

Photo by Berner22

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#3

Photo by Adam Celon

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#4

Photo by Ismo Oltto

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#5

Photo by Stanislav Grasko

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#6

Photo by Arek Rataj

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#7

Photo by Zack

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#8

Photo by Matt Weber

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#9

Photo by Sami Uçan

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#10

Photo by Vladimir Sychev

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#11

Photo by Serkan Çınar

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#12

Photo by Hiro Photograph

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#13

Photo by Artin Karakasian

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#14

Photo by Cali Nore

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#15

Photo by Bet Gardy

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#16

Photo by Chloe Gummer

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#17

Photo by Pınar Ergül

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#18

Photo by Life

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#19

Photo by Tod Parker

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#20

Photo by Fidalgo Pedrosa

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#21

Photo by Marie-Sophie D.

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#22

Photo by Willy Ronis

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#23

Photo by Natali Voitek

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#24

Photo by Joseph Alkaref

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#25

Photo by Masoud Gharaei

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#26

Photo by Bert Hardy

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#27

Photo by Edouard Boubat

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#28

Photo by Agus Ibrahim

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

#29

Photo by Florian Renz

Image source: streetphotographersfdn

