This Account Shared 29 Amusing Street Photos Featuring Cats

We know how much you love street photography. And we’re also aware of your fascination with cat content. What if we could combine these two highly anticipated topics and serve you a portion of cat-themed photos captured candidly on the streets? You probably remember our previous posts featuring life moments captured by photographers from around the world, shared by the ‘Street Photographers Foundation.’ This time, all the images we’ve selected for today depict feline subjects, often accompanied by humans.
Scroll down to see the best pictures recently shared by this Instagram account. Let us know in the comments below if you also find yourself reaching for your phone to snap a picture when you spot a cat on the streets. We must admit, we’re guilty of doing so…
More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com
#1
Photo by Flavio Franja
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#2
Photo by Berner22
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#3
Photo by Adam Celon
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#4
Photo by Ismo Oltto
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#5
Photo by Stanislav Grasko
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#6
Photo by Arek Rataj
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#7
Photo by Zack
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#8
Photo by Matt Weber
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#9
Photo by Sami Uçan
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#10
Photo by Vladimir Sychev
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#11
Photo by Serkan Çınar
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#12
Photo by Hiro Photograph
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#13
Photo by Artin Karakasian
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#14
Photo by Cali Nore
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#15
Photo by Bet Gardy
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#16
Photo by Chloe Gummer
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#17
Photo by Pınar Ergül
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#18
Photo by Life
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#19
Photo by Tod Parker
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#20
Photo by Fidalgo Pedrosa
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#21
Photo by Marie-Sophie D.
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#22
Photo by Willy Ronis
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#23
Photo by Natali Voitek
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#24
Photo by Joseph Alkaref
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#25
Photo by Masoud Gharaei
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#26
Photo by Bert Hardy
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#27
Photo by Edouard Boubat
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#28
Photo by Agus Ibrahim
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
#29
Photo by Florian Renz
Image source: streetphotographersfdn
