Hey Pandas, What’s A Life/Death Situation You Were In? (Closed)

People have started to get mad about the smallest things… Have you ever been in one of those huge fights? Shootings? Road rage? Drowned? Share your story down below!
#1
Once when I was at a summer camp, we had to do a swim test if we wanted to get in the lake at all that session. As I was doing the swim test, someone pushed me underwater by accident. I swim up, hyperventilating, and nobody notices I’m nearly drowning. 12 year old me, almost out of breath, panicking because I have a few feet left, gets a random boost of energy. I plunge myself through the water and a hand drags me into the dock. Leah, if you’re reading this, thank you.
