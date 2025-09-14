Shot Fired From 200 Yards Deemed “Average” By Navy SEAL Despite Family Doubts

The grandmother of Tyler Robinson, who has been arrested for the assassination of rightwing ideologue Charlie Kirk, claims the authorities have the wrong man.
Sixty-nine-year-old Debbie’s claims come hot on the heels of statements by President Donald Trump and Utah Governor Spencer Cox asserting that the now-incarcerated 22-year-old is indeed the sniper.
Cox detailed evidence and witness accounts from family members and friends, and according to reports, it was, in fact, his father, Matt, 48, who turned him in.
Debbie appeared flummoxed by these developments, as, according to her, all of her relatives (Tyler included) are ardent Republicans and Trump supporters.
Clashing with the grandmother’s claims, Spencer Cox said Tyler talked politics on the eve of Charlie Kirk’s assassination
The Daily Mail published the exclusive with Debbie on September 12—just two days after her son was arrested.
“I’m just so confused,” she was reported saying. “[Tyler] is the shyest person. He has never, ever spoke[n] politics to me at all,” she recalled.
According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, however, Tyler appeared to have broken with this alleged reputation during dinner with a family member on the eve of Kirk’s visit to Utah Valley University.
Bored Panda reported him saying during a press conference on September 12: “The family member referenced a recent incident in which Robinson came to dinner before September 10.
“And in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU (Utah Valley University).”
In said conversation, Cox claimed, Tyler proceeded with an unnamed family member to list ideals harbored by Kirk that they disagreed with.
Debbie claims that Tyler was a Republican and none of her family were Democrats
Debbie noted that her entire family, including Tyler, were Republican supporters.
“My son, [Tyler’s] dad, is a Republican for Trump,” she told the tabloid.
“Most of my family members are Republican. I don’t know any single one who’s a Democrat,” she asserted.
As a nod to this statement, a search by the Daily Beast outlet revealed evidence that Tyler’s mother Amber, 44, is a licensed social worker, while his father, a kitchen counter-top fitter, were registered conservatives.
While Tyler was a registered voter, he had not voted in the last two general elections and was not affiliated with Republicans or Democrats.
Cox also claimed that a relative of Tyler’s had observed him becoming “more political” over recent years.
Contrary to claims by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the alleged shooter’s grandmother did not like guns
Another aspect of the crime that Debbie appeared to struggle with was the fact that it involved a firearm.
“I don’t think he ever shot a gun, to tell you the truth,” she said. “He doesn’t hunt, he’s never liked anything like that. I know he doesn’t own any guns.”
“There’s just no way he could have been that good of a shot.”
Reports indicate that the bullet was fired from a rooftop 200 yards away and ripped into the left side of Kirk’s neck.
While Debbie and many others saw the 200-yard shot as professional work, a Navy SEAL instructor claims it was average
According to former Navy SEAL sniper Brandon Webb, the shot was not that great a feat.
“Two hundred yards is a very easy shot and a moderate distance for a trained sniper, and a relatively easy shot for someone with basic sh***ing skills,” he wrote.
The Daily Beast reported that both parents have at one point held hunting licenses, while on Facebook, Matt, on one occasion, referred to his sons as gun-toting cowboys.
The weapon connected to the shooting is said to have been a single-action Mauser with a scope attached. It was discovered in a nearby wooded area wrapped in a blanket.
Cox also claimed that there were Discord communications tying Tyler to the assassination and the weapon.
Tyler Robinson had no prior criminal record
Irrespective of the Utah Governor’s assertions, Debbie insisted:
“There is no way that [Tyler] could have done anything like that. I would cross my heart and promise that there was absolutely no way. He has never, ever gotten in trouble in his life. He’s just a very shy, good kid.”
She also noted that she has not been able to get hold of her son Matt since her grandson was named as the shooter.
An earlier report by NBC News suggested that until the day of Kirk’s demise, Debbie’s sentiment may have been true, as Tyler had no prior criminal record.
Tyler, now in custody, can expect to be charged with “aggravated [slaying], felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice,” per NBC while some outlets speculate that Tyler may face a state execution.
