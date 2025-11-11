How To Get Purrfect Body Using Your Cat

by

Travis DesLaurier, a male model from Edmonton, Alberta, has just discovered a purrfect way to get fit – he exercises together with his cat Jacob. “He [Jacob] doubles up as my training partner, medicine ball, and weight set,” DesLaurier writes on Instagram.

The video has already gained more than 15 million views on DesLaurier’s Facebook account. What’s interesting is that many people don’t see any cat in the video. What about you?

More info: Facebook | Instagram

Bicep purrls

How To Get Purrfect Body Using Your Cat

Purrfecting oblique muscles

How To Get Purrfect Body Using Your Cat

Behind-the-neck meows

How To Get Purrfect Body Using Your Cat

Forgot your towel? Not a problem!

How To Get Purrfect Body Using Your Cat

Watch the full workout here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Secret Circle: The Stars Dish on the Love Triangle
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2011
Luis Guzmán’s Most Iconic TV Characters
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
“Dark Thoughts”: Woman Left In Utter Shock After Discovering Her Partner’s Real Intentions
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
Ben Napier: 8 Things You Need to Know About the HGTV Host
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2024
This Is What Norway’s Money Will Look Like In 2017
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Star Vs. The Forces of Evil Review: Love Geometry
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.