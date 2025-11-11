Radiologist Hilariously Recreates Celebrity Photos To Raise Money For Cancer Patients

Most people know the Dry July campaign as a campaign that encourages people to go booze-free to raise funds and help people affected by cancer. A radiation therapist from Sydney, Australia had a more creative idea…
After a patient told him how uncomfortable she felt after losing her hair, Mark Udovitch decided to grow out his hair so he could donate it to cancer. The therapist started growing out his locks two and a half years ago and will be shaving it off very soon – on Friday, July 29th! To raise more awareness, Udovitch decided to recreate a bunch of celebrity photos with his dark brown locks. The campaign has raised $20k so far, but their goal is $100k. You can help them reach it here!
More info: dryjuly.com | Facebook | Tumblr | Instagram
#1 Kendall Jenne
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#2 Captain Jack Sparrow
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#3 Kim Kardashian
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#4 Liam Neeson From Star Wars
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#5 Conchita Wurst
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#6 Jon Snow From Game Of Thrones
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#7 Jared Leto
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#8 Khal Drogo From Game Of Thrones
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#9 Nicholas Cage
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#10 Janet Jackson
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#11 Daenerys Targaryen From Game Of Thrones
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#12 Princess Leia Organa Solo
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#13 Princess Kate Middleton
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#14 Snoop Dogg
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#15 Chad Kroeger From Nickelback
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#16 Fabio Lanzoni
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#17 Skrillex
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#18 Callan Ward
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#19 Colin Farrell
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#20 Rick James
Image source: Mark Udovitch
#21 Fuifui Moimoi
Image source: Mark Udovitch
Follow Us