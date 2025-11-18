“Should We Just Drop Out?”: 35 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up The ‘Medical Way’

No matter the field, studying can be challenging. But some branches are notorious for being more draining than others, and medicine is undoubtedly one of them.
While becoming a doctor is a dream to many, the title is not easily obtainable – before being able to add a Dr. to their name, people have to go through years of grueling studying and training. If you’re one of such people, we have something that might make the load just a little bit more bearable; if you’re not, you will get a chance to see what being a med student is all about.
On the list below, you will find some memes, as shared by the ‘Medical Way’ Instagram account, that perfectly sum up the lives of said students, so scroll down to view them and find comfort in the fact that you’re not alone, Dear Future Doctor.
Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Psychology at Williams College, an expert in human learning and memory, Dr. Nate Kornell, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions on the topic of studying.
#1
Image source: itsmedicalway
#2
Image source: itsmedicalway
#3
Image source: itsmedicalway
#4
Image source: itsmedicalway
#5
Image source: itsmedicalway
#6
Image source: itsmedicalway
#7
Image source: itsmedicalway
#8
Image source: itsmedicalway
#9
Image source: itsmedicalway
#10
Image source: itsmedicalway
#11
Image source: itsmedicalway
#12
Image source: itsmedicalway
#13
Image source: itsmedicalway
#14
Image source: itsmedicalway
#15
Image source: itsmedicalway
#16
Image source: itsmedicalway
#17
Image source: itsmedicalway
#18
Image source: itsmedicalway
#19
Image source: itsmedicalway
#20
Image source: itsmedicalway
#21
Image source: itsmedicalway
#22
Image source: itsmedicalway
#23
Image source: itsmedicalway
#24
Image source: itsmedicalway
#25
Image source: itsmedicalway
#26
Image source: itsmedicalway
#27
Image source: itsmedicalway
#28
Image source: itsmedicalway
#29
Image source: itsmedicalway
#30
Image source: itsmedicalway
#31
Image source: itsmedicalway
#32
Image source: itsmedicalway
#33
Image source: itsmedicalway
#34
Image source: itsmedicalway
#35
Image source: itsmedicalway
Follow Us