Full List Of 2026 Grammy Winners (Updating Live)

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards have officially come to a close, leaving the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles buzzing after one of the most unpredictable nights in music history.
Trevor Noah returned for his sixth and final stint as host, as he celebrated everything from the viral TikTok anthems that lived in our heads rent-free to the genre-blurring masterpieces.
Between Lady Gaga’s high-octane performance and that emotional In Memoriam tribute, the energy never wavered.
While the red carpet brought the glamour, the real drama unfolded on stages as the Recording Academy finally revealed who took home the gold.
Here are all the winners at the 2026 Grammys.
Image credits: RecordingAcad
General Field
Record Of The Year
Album Of The Year
Song Of The Year
Best New Artist
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Image credits: Phil McCarten/Getty Images
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Best Dance Pop Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Image credits: Rich Polk/Getty Images
Best Remixed Recording
Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music Performance
Best Alternative Music Album
Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry
Best R&B Performance
Image credits: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater
Best Jazz Performance
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Field 5: Country & American Roots Music
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Traditional Country Album
Best Contemporary Country Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best Americana Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Música Urbana Album
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Global Music Performance
Best African Music Performance
Best Global Music Album
Best Reggae Album
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film
Best Children’s Music Album
Best Comedy Album
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical
Best Recording Package
Best Album Cover
Best Album Notes
Best Historical Album
Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Field 11: Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Follow Us