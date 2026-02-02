Full List Of 2026 Grammy Winners (Updating Live)

by

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards have officially come to a close, leaving the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles buzzing after one of the most unpredictable nights in music history.

Trevor Noah returned for his sixth and final stint as host, as he celebrated everything from the viral TikTok anthems that lived in our heads rent-free to the genre-blurring masterpieces.

Between Lady Gaga’s high-octane performance and that emotional In Memoriam tribute, the energy never wavered.

While the red carpet brought the glamour, the real drama unfolded on stages as the Recording Academy finally revealed who took home the gold.

Here are all the winners at the 2026 Grammys.

Image credits: RecordingAcad

General Field

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Song Of The Year

Best New Artist

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Image credits: Phil McCarten/Getty Images

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Dance Pop Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Image credits: Rich Polk/Getty Images

Best Remixed Recording

Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images 

Best Rock Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Alternative Music Album

Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry

Best R&B Performance

Image credits: Stewart Cook/Getty Images

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Field 4: Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theater

Best Jazz Performance

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Musical Theater Album

Field 5: Country & American Roots Music

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Traditional Country Album

Best Contemporary Country Album

Best American Roots Performance

Best Americana Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Field 6: Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

Field 7: Latin, Global, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Música Urbana Album

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best Global Music Performance

Best African Music Performance

Best Global Music Album

Best Reggae Album

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Field 8: Children’s, Comedy, Audio Books, Visual Media & Music Video/Film

Best Children’s Music Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

Field 9: Package, Notes & Historical

Best Recording Package

Best Album Cover

Best Album Notes

Best Historical Album

Field 10: Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Field 11: Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

Best Opera Recording

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Patrick Penrose
