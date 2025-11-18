30 Funny Memes That Might Make ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Fans Chuckle

When J.R.R. Tolkien first sat down to write a children’s book way back in 1930, he probably had no idea just how successful the spin-offs from it would be – even decades after his death. Tolkien penned “The Hobbit” over several years, eventually publishing it in 1937. What started as a bedtime story for his own kids, ended up being an epic fantasy novel that has sold around 100 million copies worldwide.

Tolkien worked on The Lord Of The Rings trilogy after publishing The Hobbit. Those books later went on to become epic blockbusters at the box office, grossing over $2,9 billion internationally. Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that it’d be releasing a new batch of LOTR films in 2026, with Gollum as the star of the show.

If it seems too long away, fear not, My Precious. We found an online community dedicated to Lord Of The Rings memes. r/lotrmemes: “a warm resting place for all weary travelers who are fond of Tolkien and his works.” Bored Panda has picked the best, and created an epic list of memes to get you in the mood for Middle-earth’s return. In the words of the page, “grab a pint, a long pipe, and relax”. Keep scrolling for your LOTR fix, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Sam Is The Greatest

Image source: GirIsKing

#2 Aye, I Can Do This

Image source: gagansid

#3 Well?

Image source: Argonian_Optometrist

#4 This Belongs Here

Image source: PhaatNick

#5 I Knew It!

Image source: Yetero93

#6 Middle Tweet Has A Point

Image source: davetowers646

#7 Selfish, Dishonest, Empty Bravado Or Courage, Humility, Wisdom And Grace?

Image source: Big_Turnip_3686

#8 True Sign Of An Intellectual

Image source: wesskywalker

#9 Dom Monaghan Posted This To His Instagram With The Caption “Life Imitates Art”

Image source: puffinsinatrenchcoat

#10 Sean Astin Is Really Good At The Sword Stuff

Image source: m0rris0n_hotel

#11 I Mean It’s Just The Rules

Image source: weavedaddy69

#12 Every Group Project Ever

Image source: That_Dream8933

#13 Does This Check Out Lore-Wise?

Image source: hanktank_

#14 Got Me Feelin’ Like A King

Image source: YakSparrow

#15 Gentlemen, We Do Not Stop Till Nightfall

Image source: Lylidotir

#16 This Made Me Laugh

Image source: misha773

#17 That Still Counts As One

Image source: maayanl788

#18 Gandalf Got No Chill

Image source: AbishekIO

#19 Normalize Bromances

Image source: Klara420

#20 For The Time Had Already Come When Hobbits Will Shape The Fortunes Of All

Image source: leeziy

#21 Goosebumps Everytime I Watch

Image source: ConsensualSex69

#22 The Difference Is Clear

Image source: Maized

#23 It’s Gotta Come Out Some Day

Image source: davetowers646

#24 I’m Going To Prank The Little Guy So Hard

Image source: davetowers646

#25 The Problem With Being Immortal Is That Your Dad Is Too

Image source: Warheadd

#26 Still Impressed By The Technical Quality Of The Movie

Image source: Artichette

#27 Imagine If Frodo Didn’t Get Healed

Image source: large-ish_potato

#28 Thank Iluvatar!!

Image source: EccliCraft

#29 I Made A Slight Edit

Image source: ChunkyBlowfish

#30 V True

Image source: ArnieD11

