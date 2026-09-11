30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

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Graffiti doesn’t usually share wall space with fine art, and grinning skulls don’t usually sit next to something almost tender. But in Kaleb Corbin’s paintings, both belong together, part of a visual world built from bold color, loose figures, and symbols that shift between playful and unsettling. That contrast defines his work, where rough, street-inspired mark-making meets gallery-ready canvases. 

Corbin’s paintings grow out of real, weighty subject matter. Themes of personal struggle and hard times surface again and again, shaped by the graffiti-inspired visual language that runs through his compositions. Drawing on urban visual language, he freely merges abstraction and figuration, letting faces, objects, and city scenes blur into color and gesture just as they start to feel too settled. The result is work that confronts the viewer with real intensity and depth, even as a recurring skull or reaper gives it a dark, wry sense of humor. 

Now, scroll through 30 prints by Kaleb Corbin, where a bold, graphic surface can quietly give way to something darker, stranger, or oddly personal underneath. 

More info: kalebcorbin.com | Instagram | tiktok.com

#1 Munchies

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

#2 Colb

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#3 Tiki

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#4 Looseleaf

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#5 Camel

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#6 Blackhole

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#7 Three

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#8 Fungi

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#9 Cool Blue

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#10 Gladigator

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#11 Chimneyhead

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#12 Goo

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#13 Still Life

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#14 Burnout

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#15 Oil

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#16 Party

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#17 Night & Day

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#18 Seraphis

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#19 Teeth

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#20 19

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#21 Tokyo

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#22 Statue

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#23 Mindset

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#24 Time

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#25 Parasite

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#26 Hooked

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#27 Incubator

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#28 End

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#29 Sax City

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

#30 Furnace

30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Image source: kalebcorbinart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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