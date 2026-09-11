30 Haunting Art Pieces By Kaleb Corbin Where Grotesque Creatures Lurk In Familiar Places

Graffiti doesn’t usually share wall space with fine art, and grinning skulls don’t usually sit next to something almost tender. But in Kaleb Corbin’s paintings, both belong together, part of a visual world built from bold color, loose figures, and symbols that shift between playful and unsettling. That contrast defines his work, where rough, street-inspired mark-making meets gallery-ready canvases.
Corbin’s paintings grow out of real, weighty subject matter. Themes of personal struggle and hard times surface again and again, shaped by the graffiti-inspired visual language that runs through his compositions. Drawing on urban visual language, he freely merges abstraction and figuration, letting faces, objects, and city scenes blur into color and gesture just as they start to feel too settled. The result is work that confronts the viewer with real intensity and depth, even as a recurring skull or reaper gives it a dark, wry sense of humor.
Now, scroll through 30 prints by Kaleb Corbin, where a bold, graphic surface can quietly give way to something darker, stranger, or oddly personal underneath.
More info: kalebcorbin.com | Instagram | tiktok.com
#1 Munchies
Image source: kalebcorbinart
#2 Colb
Image source: kalebcorbinart
#3 Tiki
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#4 Looseleaf
Image source: kalebcorbinart
#5 Camel
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#6 Blackhole
Image source: kalebcorbinart
#7 Three
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#8 Fungi
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#9 Cool Blue
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#10 Gladigator
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#11 Chimneyhead
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#12 Goo
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#13 Still Life
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#14 Burnout
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#15 Oil
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#16 Party
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#17 Night & Day
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#18 Seraphis
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#19 Teeth
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#20 19
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#21 Tokyo
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#22 Statue
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#23 Mindset
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#24 Time
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#25 Parasite
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#26 Hooked
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#27 Incubator
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#28 End
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#29 Sax City
Image source: kalebcorbinart
#30 Furnace
Image source: kalebcorbinart
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