“Which Song Starts With ‘We Don’t Need No Education’?”: Test Your ’70s & ’80s Music Memory

The ’70s & ’80s Opening Lyrics: Part 4 has arrived! From ‘Purple Rain’ to ‘Simply the Best’, ‘Go Your Own Way’ to ‘Sweet Dreams’, this challenge will test if you can recognize the era’s greatest hits from just a few words.
This challenge is packed with unforgettable tracks, new wave, and iconic ballads that celebrate the 1970s and 1980s. The real question is: how many will you recognize?
Without further ado, it’s time to put your music memory to the test and see how many legendary songs you can identify from their opening lyrics! 🎵
In case you’ve missed them, check Part 1 here, Part 2 here, and Part 3 here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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