Gorr, the God Butcher, was the newest villain introduced into the MCU with the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, and was portrayed by none other than the previous hero of the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy, actor Christian Bale. However, unlike many villains across the MCU, Gorr the God Butcher hasn’t been in the comics for decades, as the character was only created for Marvel by writer Jason Aaron, known for his super long run of The Avengers, as well as Thor. Below, we’ve detailed Gorr the God Butcher, the differences between the character in the movie and the comics, and other information.
Gorr the God Butcher
Gorr, the God Butcher, was introduced as a slayer of Gods, possibly even to those within Moon Knight, within the MCU with Thor: God and Thunder, and while this comic book creation was only first introduced to comic fans in 2012 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, the character stood out to fans as the character of Gorr the Butcher was brought to the big screen throughout the MCU. Before Thor had met Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU, he and Korg found the remains of Falligar the Behemoth and that he was slain by Gorr the God Butcher, which was also a perfect recreation of the same moment from the comic books. The overall motive for Gorr the God Butcher was to slay all Gods on a cosmic level with All-Black the Necrosword, he had done so several times before a final fight with Thor, and friends were the first genuine obstacle in his path. Up to this part, the similarities between the comic book origins and the MCU version of the character start to truly separate, such as abilities and conjuring minions at will. Most of the gods that Gorr eventually did get his hands on were no match for the man on an act of vengeance that Gorr was, along with the powers granted to him by wielding All-Black the Necrosword. One of the most interesting pieces of trivia regarding Gorr and Thor: Love and Thunder was the actress that played the daughter of Gorr, the real-life daughter of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.
Gorr the God Butcher Comic Origins
To start, in the comics of Thor, in which Gorr the God Butcher was introduced, he acquired All-Black the Necrosword from Knull, God of the Symbiotes, revealed in recent comics to be the absolute true origin of the Venom symbiote. As a huge fan of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, as well as the overall Symbiote arcs across the Marvel Universe, the link between Knull and the MCU, and the hope for an actual link between Venom and the MCU, has been growing ever closer. While the overall motive and intentions of Gorr the God Butcher are relatively the same in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Thor comic books in which Gorr first appeared, in the comics, Gorr enslaved gods and forced them to build a bomb that would detonate across time. The bomb dubbed the God-Bomb, threatened that Thor had to team up with a younger version of himself and a future version to take on Gorr and his army of enslaved gods. While no such event happened in the film Thor: Love and Thunder, neither did Thor previously being captured and tortured by Gorr to find out the secrets of Asgard, as well as the whereabouts of its gods, but Thor had thought at that time to have ended the conflict with the foe.
Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder
Gorr the God Butcher’s introduction into the MCU through Thor: Love and Thunder was certainly different from his comic book origins, but the character only slightly strayed from his path in comic books before he came to the same conclusion: all Gods will die. As noticeable by the various trailers before the movie Thor: Love and Thunder was even released, Jane Foster was once again one of the main characters in the mix of whatever defunct adventure Thor was involved in and returning King Valkyrie. The comic book variation of the war between Thor and Gorr the God Butcher did not involve Jane, or the Mighty Thor, as these were referred to in comparison to Thor, the God of Thunder. As Thor: Love and Thunder ultimately ended the run of Jane Foster as Mighty Thor with her noble death, her presence in the film was likely to reflect that in the original comic, when Thor teamed up with other versions of himself, two versions of Mjolnir are used in the final fight with Gorr the God Butcher. Although Mighty Thor wasn’t mentioned directly in the comic book arc of Gorr the God Butcher, in 2015, The Mighty Thor comic detailed cancer that was destroying the mortal body of Jane Foster, and the struggle and ultimately same end as she had in Thor: Love and Thunder.