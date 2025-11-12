56 Brutally Hilarious ‘Good Bear Comics’ For People Who Like Dark Humor

Everyone enjoys a good laugh, but not all of us have a thing for innocent knock knock jokes. Luckily, there are artists who can amuse even the darkest of souls. James Lecarpentier is the man behind Good Bear Comics, a hilarious series of irreverent strips that constantly surprise their readers with unexpected endings.
From the inner workings of Santa’s workshop to buying your pet snake a birthday present, Good Bear Comics are short, but not short on ideas. The colorful panels revolve around many different characters and settings, finding the perfect balance between naive idealism and harsh reality. Scroll down to check out the stories, and upvote your favorites!
More info: goodbearcomics.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#2
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#3
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#4
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#5
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#6
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#7
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#8
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#9
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#10
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#11
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#12
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#13
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#14
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#15
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#16
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#17
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#18
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#19
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#20
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#21
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#22
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#23
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#24
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#25
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#26
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#27
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#28
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#29
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#30
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#31
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#32
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#33
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#34
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#35
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#36
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#37
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#38
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#39
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#40
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#41
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#42
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#43
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#44
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#45
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#46
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#47
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#48
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#49
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#50
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#51
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#52
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#53
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#54
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#55
Image source: Good Bear Comics
#56
Image source: Good Bear Comics
Follow Us