“Deeply Disappointed”: Jordan Chiles Forced To Give Up Olympic Medal After Appeal Rejected By Court

The tug of war over the Olympic bronze medal in women’s gymnastics has reached a dramatic conclusion, taking a toll on all the athletes involved and underscoring the intense and often heart-wrenching nature of competitive sports.
Jordan Chiles, 23, who left the Paris Olympics with a bronze medal for the women’s individual floor exercise final, has been stripped of her medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced its final decision.
Following the announcement, the heartbroken Team USA star revealed that she was taking a break from social media.
Jordan Chiles has officially been stripped of her bronze medal for the women’s individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images
The gymnastics women’s floor exercise final at the Paris Olympics on August 5 was a nail-biter right from the start. The initial results ended with Jordan finishing in fifth place behind Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea with a score of 13.666.
Jordan’s coaches, believing that her difficulty score was underrated, had appealed and argued that her leap should have been credited more because it involved a 540-degree turn.
After the coach appealed Jordan’s score right after the event on August 5, the new score gave her a 0.1-point boost and a spot on the podium
Their appeal was successful, and judges adjusted Jordan’s score to 13.766, which elevated her to the bronze medal position. The 0.1-point boost for the 23-year-old gymnastics powerhouse was just enough to bump 18-year-old Ana off the podium.
Ana, with a Romanian flag in hand, was basking in her moment of Olympic glory when the revised score flashed on the board.
Shocked and heartbroken, the Romanian teenager dropped her country’s flag, covered her face, and walked off the floor in tears after the revised results
However, Jordan’s celebration was short-lived as the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee quickly moved to submit a request for a review.
On August 10, CAS ruled in favor of Ana and Sabrina, citing that Jordan’s coach, Cecile Landi, had submitted the appeal four seconds past the allowable time frame. The ruling resulted in Jordan being stripped of her medal.
On Monday, August 12, USA Gymnastics announced that CAS had denied their appeal to restore Jordan’s bronze.
“USA Gymnastics was notified by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday that their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented,” read the USA Gymnastics on CAS Notice.
“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” the heartbroken Team USA gymnast said
“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring placement, and medal award for Jordan,” the statement concluded.
The battle for bronze has not only highlighted the fine margins that determine victory and defeat but also the profound impact these decisions have on the athletes involved.
Jordan posted a series of broken heart emojis on her Instagram Story after the CAS decision, and she said she was stepping away from social media.
“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” she wrote.
Romanian gymnast Ana also released a statement reflecting the emotional impact of the controversy on the athletes involved.
18-year-old Ana’s statement on Instagram reflected the intense and often heart-wrenching nature of competitive sports
“Sabrina [Maneca-Voinea], Jordan, my thoughts are with you,” the 18-year-old said. “I know what you are feeling because I’ve been through the same, but I know you’ll come back stronger.”
“I hope from deep of my heart that at the next Olympics, all three of us will share the same podium. This is my true dream,” she added.
The turn of events also resulted in Jordan receiving hateful messages online and being called a cheater.
“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”
Follow Us