I Create Animal-Themed Watercolor Paintings That Glow In The Dark, Here Are My Best 24 Works

by

Four years ago, I shared a post on Bored Panda showing my watercolor galaxy animals. I got so much overwhelmingly positive feedback that I kept painting new cosmo animals, except this time, they glow in the dark!

The secret ingredient to create these magic artworks is LIT, the glowiest glow pigment made by artist Stuart Semple.

It charges with natural light and will glow for up to 12 hours!

Once I’m satisfied with how my “normal” painting looks, I paint over the spots that I want to glow with a mixture of pigment and super base and try to mix it as well as I can with watercolor.

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Glowy Baby Tiger

#2 Glowy Nebula Cat

#3 Glowy Phoenix Constellation

#4 Glowy Vulpecula Constellation Fox

#5 Glowy Galaxy Cat

#6 Glowy Howling Wolf

#7 Glowy Galaxy Bear

#8 Glowy Galaxy Deer

#9 Glowy Galaxy Cat

#10 Glowy Northern Lights Butterfly

#11 Glowy Baby Cheetah

#12 Glowy Galaxy Axolotl

#13 Glowy Siberian Cat

#14 Glowy Snow Leopard

#15 Glowy Galaxy Wolf

#16 Glowy Moon Butterfly

#17 Glowy Jellyfish

#18 Glowy Moth

#19 Glowy Trilobite

#20 Glowy Galaxy Sea Turtle

#21 Glowy Galaxy Coelacanth

#22 Glowy Galaxy Rabbit

#23 Glowy Tiger

#24 Glowy Deer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
