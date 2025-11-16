I Create Animal-Themed Watercolor Paintings That Glow In The Dark, Here Are My Best 24 Works

Four years ago, I shared a post on Bored Panda showing my watercolor galaxy animals. I got so much overwhelmingly positive feedback that I kept painting new cosmo animals, except this time, they glow in the dark!
The secret ingredient to create these magic artworks is LIT, the glowiest glow pigment made by artist Stuart Semple.
It charges with natural light and will glow for up to 12 hours!
Once I’m satisfied with how my “normal” painting looks, I paint over the spots that I want to glow with a mixture of pigment and super base and try to mix it as well as I can with watercolor.
#1 Glowy Baby Tiger
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#2 Glowy Nebula Cat
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#3 Glowy Phoenix Constellation
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#4 Glowy Vulpecula Constellation Fox
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#5 Glowy Galaxy Cat
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#6 Glowy Howling Wolf
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#7 Glowy Galaxy Bear
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#8 Glowy Galaxy Deer
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#9 Glowy Galaxy Cat
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#10 Glowy Northern Lights Butterfly
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#11 Glowy Baby Cheetah
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#12 Glowy Galaxy Axolotl
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#13 Glowy Siberian Cat
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#14 Glowy Snow Leopard
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#15 Glowy Galaxy Wolf
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#16 Glowy Moon Butterfly
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#17 Glowy Jellyfish
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#18 Glowy Moth
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#19 Glowy Trilobite
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#20 Glowy Galaxy Sea Turtle
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#21 Glowy Galaxy Coelacanth
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#22 Glowy Galaxy Rabbit
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#23 Glowy Tiger
Image source: threeleavesartwork
#24 Glowy Deer
Image source: threeleavesartwork
