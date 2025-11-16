Guy Finds Out His GF Deleted All The Pics Of His Late Wife While He Was In The Shower, Kicks Her Out Of The House

After you lose a loved one, you feel like you lost a part of yourself as well and healing can be tremendously hard.
But when Reddit user u/throwawayAHmayb invited his new girlfriend to move in with him, she even tried to erase his memories of his deceased wife.
He told her his phone password to ease her mind about possible cheating, but she used it to go behind his back and permanently delete pictures of the woman that came before her.
After this man gave his girlfriend the password to his phone, she went behind his back and deleted all the pictures of his deceased wife that she could find
And, to her disbelief, he kicked her out of his apartment
“Trust issues” is a term that’s thrown around casually nowadays, but this case sounds like a clear example of it
According to Kendra Cherry, who is a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, trust is important in relationships because it allows you the opportunity to relax, be yourself, and depend on another person. It provides you with the safety and security you need to turn to another person for comfort, reassurance, assistance, and affection.
A 2018 study found that a tendency to be trusting is influenced by genetic factors. In other words, it’s inheritable. Distrust, on the other hand, is not, and is primarily associated with socialization factors, including family dynamics and other influences.
Psychologist Erik Erikson proposed a theory of development that suggests the earliest years of life are all about learning whether the people around you could be trusted with your care and safety. Whether you learn this trust or mistrust, he suggested, plays a foundational role in future development.
Attachment style theory suggests that how you bond with your primary caregivers as a child directly impacts how you form relationships as an adult and insecure attachment styles are thought to be the result of parents who didn’t meet certain needs as you were growing up.
For instance, inconsistent parenting may have led to an anxious attachment style, often associated with the fear of abandonment later in life. A 2015 study investigating distrust in romantic relationships found that it predicted behaviors like jealousy, nonphysical violence, psychological abuse, and snooping behaviors.
However, the fact that the Redditor’s (ex) girlfriend’s issues can be understood does not mean she can get a pass for what she has done.
The author of this post acknowledged that he may have rushed the new relationship and provided more details about it
But people still believe that the woman had no right to behave like that
After reading all the comments, the man shared his new course of action
