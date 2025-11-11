I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

For almost ten years I have been making sculptural glass objects with the intention of pushing the boundaries of glass sculpting to create something new and original.
Through this series, I wanted to recreate the idea of the hunter’s trophy using glass. Hot glass is an amazing material in that it can look look like any other material in the world – fur, wood, metal, stone, ice, fire, water – and the list goes on. I use this unique aspect of glass to help bring these trophies to life. By catching movement and adding spectacular color, I tried to create pieces that were recognizable yet spectacular.
I am constantly inspired by my environment. Having grown up on a farm, I’ve always felt a connection with the land and the animals that live on it. Nature is truly perfect in its creation, impossible to reproduce. I do not strive to re-create the natural world exactly; instead I try to capture the essence of the animal when I’m sculpting, not only in its physical features but also its attitude and spirit.
More info: grantgarmezyglass.com
Chrysler Cat
24” x 15” x 12,” hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2013
Chrysler Cat Detail
James River Cat
Here I am holding James River Cat for scale!
Night Swim
17″ x 12 x 12, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2013
Night Swim Detail
Giant Silent Feeder
29” x 16.5” x 10” in, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2013
River Buck
27” x 24” x 26,” hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2014
Red Deer
20” x 16” x 13”in, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel 2013
Axel
14” x 15” x 16”in, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel 2013
Action shot of Axel being heated up on the pipe
Red Deer Skull
21” x 26” x 21,” hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2014
Octopus Reef
23″ x 15″ x 10″, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel 2013
Lunch is Served
15″ x 6″ x 3″, hot sculpted glass 2013
Here I am at the Corning Museum of Glass creating a glass opossum head.
I was invited to Korea National University of the Arts in South Korea. While visiting the country, we also went to Nameseoul University. Here we are demoing a glass catfish for their advanced students.
