I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

by

For almost ten years I have been making sculptural glass objects with the intention of pushing the boundaries of glass sculpting to create something new and original.

Through this series, I wanted to recreate the idea of the hunter’s trophy using glass. Hot glass is an amazing material in that it can look look like any other material in the world – fur, wood, metal, stone, ice, fire, water – and the list goes on. I use this unique aspect of glass to help bring these trophies to life. By catching movement and adding spectacular color, I tried to create pieces that were recognizable yet spectacular.

I am constantly inspired by my environment. Having grown up on a farm, I’ve always felt a connection with the land and the animals that live on it. Nature is truly perfect in its creation, impossible to reproduce. I do not strive to re-create the natural world exactly; instead I try to capture the essence of the animal when I’m sculpting, not only in its physical features but also its attitude and spirit.

More info: grantgarmezyglass.com

Chrysler Cat

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

24” x 15” x 12,” hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2013

Chrysler Cat Detail

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

James River Cat

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass
I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

Here I am holding James River Cat for scale!

Night Swim

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

17″ x 12 x 12, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2013

Night Swim Detail

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

Giant Silent Feeder

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

29” x 16.5” x 10” in, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2013

River Buck

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

27” x 24” x 26,” hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2014

Red Deer

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

20” x 16” x 13”in, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel 2013

Axel

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

14” x 15” x 16”in, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel 2013

Action shot of Axel being heated up on the pipe

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

Red Deer Skull

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

21” x 26” x 21,” hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel. 2014

Octopus Reef

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

23″ x 15″ x 10″, hot sculpted glass, electroplated copper, steel 2013

Lunch is Served

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

15″ x 6″ x 3″, hot sculpted glass 2013

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

Here I am at the Corning Museum of Glass creating a glass opossum head.

I Create Realistic Animal Sculptures Out Of 2,300-Degree Glass

I was invited to Korea National University of the Arts in South Korea. While visiting the country, we also went to Nameseoul University. Here we are demoing a glass catfish for their advanced students.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
