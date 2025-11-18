“If Temu Were To Open A Store”: 3.1M People Are Losing It At Off-Brand Halloween Costume Names

October is here and you know what that means: spooky season has officially begun! Time to carve out some pumpkins, watch The Nightmare Before Christmas, bake some ghost-shaped cookies, and prank-scare your loved ones! It’s also time to pick out a costume for Halloween if you haven’t done so already.
Creator @alessanderrrrr was looking for a costume at a store in Spain and found some hilarious off-brand horror and pop culture icons. Manufacturers get creative with naming to avoid copyright issues and the results are often ridiculous. What alternatives did they choose for Wednesday Addams, Mickey Mouse, and Jigsaw? Scroll down and see for yourself!
Bored Panda reached out to Spooky Lifestyle Content Creator Sam Stair, aka Halloween Happy, to chat about funny off-brand costume names, this year’s Halloween costume trends, and whether store-bought or DIYed costumes are all the rage. Read her insights down below!
Sam Stair: Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | TikTok | Etsy
#1 We Don’t Have Wednesday, We Have Tuesday
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#2 We Don’t Have Batman, We Have Black Hero
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#3 Y’all Thought We Had Jigsaw, No, Assassin Tricycle
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#4 It’s Not Chucky Its A Bad Toy
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#5 We Don’t Have Edward Scissorhands, We Have Black Scissors
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#6 Y’all Thought We Had Beast, No, We Have Animal Prince
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#7 We Don’t Have Jason, We Have Psycho
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#8 Not Harley Quinn, Dangerous Girl
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#9 We Don’t Have Freddy Krueger. We Have Dream Killer
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#10 It’s Not Texas Chainsaw, It’s Electrical Saw Killer
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#11 Not Black Panther
Image source: alessanderrrrr
#12 Y’all Thought We Had Mickey Mouse, No, We Have Mousy
Image source: alessanderrrrr
