30 Funny Girlfriends And Wives Who Are Winning At Relationships

Listen to any set by a stand-up comedian and there is almost guaranteed to be a bit about love and relationships, from awkward blind dates to the quirks we experience living together and even the heartache there is something unifying about the bittersweet humor of romantic partnerships. While we all enjoy a good observational joke, it’s also important to keep laughter inside the relationship as well, which is something the women on this list know about far too well.

This collection of photos taken by wives and girlfriends prove that a healthy dose of pranking and jokes helps the heart grow fonder or at least keeps a smile on their faces (but happy wife happy life right?) Scroll down below to see all the fun or get some ideas of your own and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 My GF Got Me This Card On Valentine’s Day Of This Year Before We Were Officially “Dating.” It Still Makes Me Smile

Image source: yupyup98765

#2 I Asked My Wife To Send Me Some Underwear Pictures, This Is What I Got In Return

Image source: RamonaQ

#3 My Boyfriend Loves Pasta, So I Sent Him These To Apologise After An Argument

Image source: Pretzelprincess

#4 It Was A Trap

#5 Moments After Giving Birth A Mother Laughs Hysterically At Her Husband Who Just Fainted At The Sight Of Their Newborn Son, 1986

Image source: kwils

#6 My Salute To Calvin And Hobbes, My Husband Thinks I Need Therapy

Image source: Davbret

#7 My Wife Said When I Pass She Would Go The Extra Mile To Give Me The Burial I Deserve…

Image source: fangojett6

#8 My Girlfriend Left Me A Note

Image source: F1uffydestro

#9 My Wife Gave Me This Bob Ross Book. This Photo Was Inside

Image source: tamplife

#10 My Wife, A Venezuelan Smartass

Image source: gaudiocomplex

#11 Sitting On The Couch With A Headache And An Ice Pack On My Head When My Girlfriend Tells Me Not To Move

Image source: cdnchef

#12 Telehubbies. My Old Colleague Was Having A BBQ With Friends And His Wife Captured The Perfect Moment. Sorry, Trey

Image source: Mite-o-Dan

#13 My GF Sent Me This While I Was On The Toilet

Image source: kickahippo

#14 My Wife’s New Hand Towel

Image source: toremygooch

#15 My Wife Found These Socks In Target Today. My Whole Life Has Led To This Moment

Image source: IamtheEric

#16 One Of My Friends Gave Her Husband A Cake To Let Him Know They’re Expecting

Image source: KnuckIFyouCluck

#17 My Wife Has Been Waiting For 2 Days For Me To Open Fridge

Image source: danspud69

#18 My Girlfriend Tried To Entice Me To Get Out Of Bed. I’m Ashamed To Say It Worked

Image source: AberrantConductor

#19 Girlfriend Said She Would Take A Pic Of Me Outside The Emirates Stadium

Image source: Tommofifa

#20 Marriage Is About Sharing (Almost) Everything

Image source: bizcat

#21 My Friends Grandma’s House. She Put A Magazine Cut Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Over Her Late (Not So Nice) Husband’s Face. The 80+ Year Old’s Version Of Photoshop

Image source: Greentechbuilder

#22 My Girlfriend Showed Up To A Party For My Birthday Dressed As Me

Image source: mattbozle

#23 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV

Image source: FutonSpecialOps

#24 Trying To Be An Adult And Read A Scientific Paper And Your Wife Does This

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#25 I Asked My GF To Make Me A Country Style Breakfast And This Is What I Got

Image source: pillowtalk318

#26 Life Of Luxury

Image source: Trimountaine

#27 I Went To Goodwill And Now I’m Counting Down The Minutes Until My Boyfriend Comes Home

Image source: spockgiirl

#28 My Wife Got Me A New Cutting Board

Image source: thestallion007

#29 My Wife Sent Me Our Son’s Music Results With The Comment “I Can Think Of, Like, 7 Ex-Boyfriends Who Needed A Scoresheet Like This”

Image source: not2dopey

#30 My Wife Is 39 Weeks Pregnant And Really Wants To See Deadpool 2

Image source: SolidAsSnake

