30 Funny Girlfriends And Wives Who Are Winning At Relationships

Listen to any set by a stand-up comedian and there is almost guaranteed to be a bit about love and relationships, from awkward blind dates to the quirks we experience living together and even the heartache there is something unifying about the bittersweet humor of romantic partnerships. While we all enjoy a good observational joke, it’s also important to keep laughter inside the relationship as well, which is something the women on this list know about far too well.
This collection of photos taken by wives and girlfriends prove that a healthy dose of pranking and jokes helps the heart grow fonder or at least keeps a smile on their faces (but happy wife happy life right?) Scroll down below to see all the fun or get some ideas of your own and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1 My GF Got Me This Card On Valentine’s Day Of This Year Before We Were Officially “Dating.” It Still Makes Me Smile
Image source: yupyup98765
#2 I Asked My Wife To Send Me Some Underwear Pictures, This Is What I Got In Return
Image source: RamonaQ
#3 My Boyfriend Loves Pasta, So I Sent Him These To Apologise After An Argument
Image source: Pretzelprincess
#4 It Was A Trap
#5 Moments After Giving Birth A Mother Laughs Hysterically At Her Husband Who Just Fainted At The Sight Of Their Newborn Son, 1986
Image source: kwils
#6 My Salute To Calvin And Hobbes, My Husband Thinks I Need Therapy
Image source: Davbret
#7 My Wife Said When I Pass She Would Go The Extra Mile To Give Me The Burial I Deserve…
Image source: fangojett6
#8 My Girlfriend Left Me A Note
Image source: F1uffydestro
#9 My Wife Gave Me This Bob Ross Book. This Photo Was Inside
Image source: tamplife
#10 My Wife, A Venezuelan Smartass
Image source: gaudiocomplex
#11 Sitting On The Couch With A Headache And An Ice Pack On My Head When My Girlfriend Tells Me Not To Move
Image source: cdnchef
#12 Telehubbies. My Old Colleague Was Having A BBQ With Friends And His Wife Captured The Perfect Moment. Sorry, Trey
Image source: Mite-o-Dan
#13 My GF Sent Me This While I Was On The Toilet
Image source: kickahippo
#14 My Wife’s New Hand Towel
Image source: toremygooch
#15 My Wife Found These Socks In Target Today. My Whole Life Has Led To This Moment
Image source: IamtheEric
#16 One Of My Friends Gave Her Husband A Cake To Let Him Know They’re Expecting
Image source: KnuckIFyouCluck
#17 My Wife Has Been Waiting For 2 Days For Me To Open Fridge
Image source: danspud69
#18 My Girlfriend Tried To Entice Me To Get Out Of Bed. I’m Ashamed To Say It Worked
Image source: AberrantConductor
#19 Girlfriend Said She Would Take A Pic Of Me Outside The Emirates Stadium
Image source: Tommofifa
#20 Marriage Is About Sharing (Almost) Everything
Image source: bizcat
#21 My Friends Grandma’s House. She Put A Magazine Cut Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Over Her Late (Not So Nice) Husband’s Face. The 80+ Year Old’s Version Of Photoshop
Image source: Greentechbuilder
#22 My Girlfriend Showed Up To A Party For My Birthday Dressed As Me
Image source: mattbozle
#23 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV
Image source: FutonSpecialOps
#24 Trying To Be An Adult And Read A Scientific Paper And Your Wife Does This
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#25 I Asked My GF To Make Me A Country Style Breakfast And This Is What I Got
Image source: pillowtalk318
#26 Life Of Luxury
Image source: Trimountaine
#27 I Went To Goodwill And Now I’m Counting Down The Minutes Until My Boyfriend Comes Home
Image source: spockgiirl
#28 My Wife Got Me A New Cutting Board
Image source: thestallion007
#29 My Wife Sent Me Our Son’s Music Results With The Comment “I Can Think Of, Like, 7 Ex-Boyfriends Who Needed A Scoresheet Like This”
Image source: not2dopey
#30 My Wife Is 39 Weeks Pregnant And Really Wants To See Deadpool 2
Image source: SolidAsSnake
