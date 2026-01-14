Fans Divided Over A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Rotten Tomatoes Rating Amid First Reviews

The first wave of reviews for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is in. But instead of uniting the fandom, its Rotten Tomatoes debut has sparked yet another heated Westeros discourse.
Ahead of its January 18 premiere on HBO, the Game of Thrones spinoff landed with an 84% critics’ score on RT, earning a “Certified Fresh” label.
While some viewers called it a solid start, others argued that anything below prestige-level acclaim feels troubled.
As soon as the Rotten Tomatoes score surfaced online, reactions poured in across social media platforms.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The story follows the lore of hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, known as Egg.
“In the era of review inflation, that is basically a failing grade. For a prestige HBO show, anything under 90% means ‘watchable garbage.’ This isn’t the flex you think it is. It means 1 in 5 critics thought it was a waste of time. It’s giving ‘mid’ energy before it even airs,” wrote one user.
Another user added, “84% on Rotten Tomatoes? That’s cool and all, but after Season 8, I need at least 95% and a written apology before I emotionally invest in Westeros again.”
The skepticism also landed on the platform itself, as several detractors alleged that the review-aggregation website is as reliable as a “corrupt politician.”
“If you actually use rotten tomatoes, you have no idea what you’re talking about. IMDB is the way,” added another.
Still, not everyone dismissed the score, as many fans praised the upcoming show.
“84% is a really solid start. Sounds like they nailed the smaller, character-driven vibe,” one fan argued.
Another wrote, “Not bad. Can’t wait to see it.”
This hesitation among fans stems from the fact that the score is based solely on early critic reviews.
The early critics praised A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ smaller scope, while others questioned its simplicity
Early critics emphasized that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms intentionally moves away from an epic scale.
Ron Hilliard of Discussing Film claimed that the show feels “worth watching precisely because no other Game of Thrones series has felt like this.”
Similarly, Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter called it “smaller, smarter, funnier, and more charming,” pointing to the chemistry between the two leads as the show’s emotional anchor.
However, other critics argued that the show’s low stakes undercut the franchise’s identity.
Abe Friedtanzer of Awards Buzz said, “This show feels hopelessly simplistic and out of place when compared with what’s previously been produced.”
This critical contrast fueled fans’ uncertainty.
While one user defended the show, adding, “People went in expecting Game of Thrones-level grandeur from a single knight story. That’s on them,” others weren’t convinced, quipping, “I saw the trailer and thought it was a joke. This show looks so boring. HARD PASS.”
Several fans compared A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ score with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon
Image credits: Jojolola8
The backlash drew attention to the franchise’s previously held scores.
Evidently, Game of Thrones maintained critic scores above 90% for most of its run before its divisive final season dropped to 55%.
Meanwhile, House of the Dragon debuted at 90%, though it fell to 84% in season 2, mirroring the upcoming show’s current position.
And the comparisons didn’t go unnoticed. “After season 2 of HotD, do we even care about GoT spinoffs anymore?” one fan asked.
Another wrote, “HotD season 2 was all talking, no payoff. I’m tired.”
For many fans, the 84% score feels more like a warning than a reassurance, especially after years of fluctuating quality in Westeros adaptations.
However, book fans remained hopeful and claimed critics are missing the point
Surprisingly, readers of Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas appear far less alarmed. The show is based on The Hedge Knight and trades politics and dragons for a more grounded journey.
As one fan shared, “The books are good fun. I’ve re-read them three times.”
Another added, “This was never meant to be epic. It’s about character, not conquest.”
Several critics also echoed the sentiment.
Kaiya Shunyata of RogerEbert.com claimed, “With its tighter narrative and dedication to its source material, the series is undeniably the most faithful adaptation of Martin’s work to date.”
With audience reviews yet to arrive, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is already proving that expectations for Westeros are just as dangerous as dragons.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will arrive on January 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.
“This means it’s probably unwatchable,” said one user
