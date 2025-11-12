If You Ever Feel Sad, Just Remember That Horses Can Grow Moustaches

Did you know that some ponies can grow a mustache? This trait is most common in a horse breed called the Gypsy Vanner, which is known for its luxurious long mane, flowy feathers (the hair on lower legs), piebald coat and a friendly and calm demeanor. The same gene that is responsible for the horse’s deluxe tresses is also the one, that gives it the mustache, no matter the sex – it can be a stallion, a gelding, and even a mare!

Horse lovers on the internet seem to be divided in their opinions regarding the horse mustache. ”I find it to be the vilest thing ever….shave it! Shave it! Ugh!” That was the reaction of one horse owner. Another commenter was slightly less scathing but still skeptical, believing that “It’s kinda cute in a weird way, but if it were my horse I would shave it off for sure!!” A Gypsy horse breeder, though, would never shave the horses face, as the stubble is considered a highly wanted trait and a luck-bringer to the owner.

We at Bored Panda think these hirsute types of horses look just fabulous, especially when paired with an equally fetching mane-style. What do you think? Check out the horse pictures below for yourself!

#1

Image source: Jenny

#2

#3

Image source: Mercury

#4

Image source: UniqueUsername_orNot

#5

#6

Image source: roux93

#7

Image source: SWNS

#8

Image source: blackbubblequeen

#9

Image source: ruthymorrison

#10

Image source: Jon Comtois

#11

Image source: horseandhound

#12

Image source: chipchipchippo

#13

Image source: SteamySteakSalad

#14

Image source: susannaforrest

#15

Image source: wemmamc

#16

Image source: Ejacu1337

#17

Image source: Martin Perry

#18

Image source: Warkarma

#19

Image source: rosewainwright

#20

Image source: markybar

#21

Image source: 2birdzstonedatonce

#22

Image source: Peter Juerges

#23

Image source: TheSailorsDaughter

#24

Image source: the_cc

#25

Image source: myequestrianworld

#26

Image source: kaurinzzz

#27

Image source: katbrown82

