Gillian Anderson Meets Chaos, Love, and Theater

Born in Chicago and growing up in London, England, Gillian Leigh Anderson has dominantly graced the entertainment industry since 2005. Anderson gained international recognition as FBI Agent Dana Scully in the American sci-fi series The X-Files.
Anderson is not only a pretty face, but she also supports charities and several humanitarian organizations. She is the honorary spokesperson for the Neurofibromatosis Network. Additionally, she is the co-founder of South Africa Youth Education for Sustainability.
As an actor, she has received both awards and critical acclaim. Anderson’s stage works include Absent Friends, which won her a Theatre World Award for Best Newcomer. The actress has also won two Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actress.
A lady so perfect and graceful, what more could a man want? Well, Anderson has had quite a dramatic love life. As a teenager, Anderson wanted to experience the thrill and excitement.
At the age of 14, Anderson was put in therapy. This is after a series of dramatic and chaotic events. She was under the influence of drugs and dating a much older boyfriend; she even cut her hair, giving it a punk-like appearance.
Her habits almost cost her the role in The X-Files. Fox was reluctant to let her play Scully in The X-Files because they did not think she had enough sex appeal.
Clyde Klotz and Gillian Anderson
On January 1, 1994, Anderson married Clyde Klotz, assistant art director of The X-Files. In September, the two were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Piper. Their happiness was, however, short-lived, and they divorced three years later.
Anderson and Julian Ozzane
Anderson did not take long to move on to the next relationship. In 2004, she married Julian Ozanne, a photojournalist and documentary filmmaker. The two got married in Lamu, Kenya. Once again, the two divorced after two years.
Their break up was months after Anderson told the gay magazine, Out, that she had had a few lesbian flings in the past.
Mark Griffiths and Gillian Anderson
The next time, she decided not to date someone from the film industry and instead chose to date a businessman, Mark Griffiths. This time, it lasted for six years. It looks like the redhead bombshell really wanted to settle down. In those six years, Mark and Anderson had two children, Felix and Oscar.
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan
Back to dating men in the film industry.
The first time she collaborated with her former partner, Peter Morgan, was in her performance in The Crown. The couple had been dating since 2016. Although the two had been dating for a while, they lived separately. Anderson was living with her two teenage sons, while Morgan lived elsewhere.
Do you know the interesting part? The two broke up after claiming that the relationship had run its course. A week later, Morgan was spotted with Jemima Khan. Anderson felt quite offended by the claim that Morgan moved on so fast.
With beauty and charm, Anderson won back Morgan. People only learned about it when Morgan went to the Czech Republic, where Anderson was working on a film. While together, it seems like the two are used to the break-up and make-up kind of love.
Once again, Morgan was added to her ex’s files. (Get it?)
Her love life has been quite challenging to follow after her relationship with Morgan. As much as she has quite a number of exes, she does manage her divorce situations privately. She does not go around causing havoc to anyone and everyone involved.
Sex Education?
Look at it positively, though. It seems like the chaotic love life prepared her for a role in Sex Education. She plays Jean, a sex therapist and single mother to a teenage boy.
Coincidentally, her ‘husband’ is also absent, and basically, she is divorced in the movie too. As a result, she has an affair with her plumber.
Did the directors know what they were doing when they cast this character? Probably. It is not an assumption to be dismissed.
What Do I know?
Thirty-four weeks ago, Gillian started a podcast, What Do I Know? The podcast is released every two weeks on the journalism audio app, Curio.
Anderson started the podcast so that she could create a platform where people can share their life stories and probably communicate to others that they are not alone.
What you probably did not know is that Anderson had mini-breakdowns while filming The X-Files. She found the role hectic; this was contributed by the fact that she always had the spotlight on her. Everyone is expecting her to deliver. Sometimes people who have a lot of expectations of you can harm you.