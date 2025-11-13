People Are Throwing Away Their Gillette Products After The Company Releases A Controversial Ad

Recently, the brand Gillette, known for their men’s shaving products, has caused controversy due to their new TV commercial which addresses the MeToo movement, sexual harassment, and bullying. The new controversial ad uses the same tagline that the company has been using for the past 30 years – “The best a man can get.” But this time, it took on a completely new vision which got some of Gillette’s customers angry and confused, as some have called out the brand for “insulting their user base.”
Gillette’s newest commercial isn’t about shaving or razors – this time it focuses on social issues, such as toxic masculinity and the #MeToo movement
Image credits: Gillette
The brand released an ad campaign addressing the problems, which have been discussed openly in recent years. The video opens up with Idris Elba and other men in close-up shots with a voice-over audible in the background: “Bullying, the ‘MeToo’ movement against sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, is this the best a man can get?” a voice asks rhetorically, followed by an image of angry teenagers chasing another boy.
The ad features images of bullying, mansplaining, and catcalling
Image credits: Gillette
The ad for this commercial campaign was released on Sunday and already has almost 600,000 dislikes in comparison to 223,000 likes on its official Youtube video. One comment after another, people are denouncing Gillette’s products and many are wondering whether the use of controversial topics as a marketing strategy has gone too far.
Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette’s North America brand director told media that “Actually a discussion is necessary. If we don’t talk about it, I don’t think real change will happen”
Image credits: Gillette
He expressed his hopes that men who watch the video will be inspired to be role models for young children and will teach them how to stand up to bad behavior and treat people with respect.
Towards the end of the video, the narrator says that “something has finally changed,” referencing to the #MeToo movement
Image credits: Gillette
It then goes on to show Terry Crews, who’s known to have experienced sexual assault, saying that “men need to hold other men accountable.” The commercial then takes a different turn and shows men standing up to inappropriate behavior. The voice-over continues: “To say the right thing, to act the right way. Some already are – in ways big and small. But ‘some’ is not enough. Because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow.”
See the ad that has caused so much controversy and has already received almost 600k dislikes
Image credits: Gillette
The commercial has caused quite an uproar and some public personas took it to Twitter to express their disapproval – some in the form of jokes
Image credits: CHSommers
Image credits: rickygervais
However, it is worth mentioning that Ricky Gervais later added, that he wasn’t opposing to the ad itself, but rather just making an innocent joke.
But some people were downright angry
Image credits: RealCandaceO
Image credits: jordanbpeterson
Image credits: GadSaad
And of course, Piers Morgan shared his views as well, which has angered some people
Image credits: piersmorgan
Image credits: piersmorgan
Those who are opposed to bashing and boycotting Gillette, say that those offended by the ad are ‘part of the problem’
Image credits: DGComedy
Image credits: AndrewPStreet
Image credits: LukeCostin
Image credits: bryanbehar
In case you feel a little lost, somebody asked on Reddit “Why are people mad about the Gillette ad?” and here are some answers
Follow Us