“What Is Your Favorite Meal Or Snack That No One Understands?”: 30 People Share Their Beloved But Weird Food Combos

#1
Mashed potatoes. Sunny side up runny eggs. Flip the egg over onto the potatoes. My comfort food. My boyfriend thinks I’m crazy whenever I make it with leftover mashed potatoes.
#2
Dill pickle and extra sharp cheddar cheese. Bite of both at same time and chew and its amazing.
#3
Once in a blue moon I’ll microwave a frozen French bread pizza instead of baking it–it’s objectively much worse this way but it tastes just like the bad microwaved rectangular pizza at the pool when I was growing up, which hits me right in the nostalgia. All it’s missing is bits of paper plate stuck to the bottom.
#4
Grilled cheese with strawberry jam. The sweet and savory contrast is delicious.
#5
Strawberries dipped in sour cream and then brown sugar.
#6
A coworker once brought corned beef hash to work and ate it on a toasted english muffin with cream cheese schmeared on. She had enough to share and everyone passed on it, but me. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever had.
#7
The day after a roast meat meal. Roast beef, sliced cold roast potatoes, mustard, cold gravy on buttery white bread sandwich.
Back off.
#8
I have soft boiled eggs on toast for breakfast nearly every day. So many people look at me weirdly when I tell them. Its like only poached , scrambled or fried exist. Some will be like “ ooh do you dip bits of toast in it?” And I’m like “nah, I peel it and put it in my toast (sliced in half, yolk runny, white cooked). Delish and healthy.
No one else does it and everyone gives me strange looks.
#9
Picked this up from my Dad.
A piece of cake, doesn’t matter if it’s slightly stale, in a bowl, with milk poured over it.
#10
Dark peppermint chocolate eaten with salt and vinegar potato chips. Making sure you have a bit of each in your mouth at the same time.
#11
Baby carrots and peanut butter. It’s so good! The carrots are sweet and have a high enough water content to help break thru the peanut butter. Perfect snack, in my opinion.
#12
A slide of cheddar cheese and a raw onion.
It’s [bad] on your breath so I have to save it for when I’m off work and not wearing mask otherwise I’m tearing up all day. But super yummy, creamy cheese with a snap of onion, perfection.
#13
Whole pickled jalapeños, take off the stem end, dump out juice, fill with mac n’ cheese and enjoy!
#14
Cottage cheese inside a hollowed out tomato
#15
Cottage cheese with a c**p load of cracked pepper on top of garden herb triscut cracker with a zip of siracha
#16
mint chip ice cream with peanut butter
#17
ketchup on mashed potatoes. hey. don’t knock it, til you try it.
#18
Bacon jelly sandwich. Two pieces of white bread toast with bacon and strawberry jelly. Goes well with a glass of orange juice
#19
I like to eat popcorn and milk like cereal
#20
Cottage cheese, mashed with a fork, mix with vanilla, cinnamon and a sprinkle of sugar. Spread on toast, top with more cinnamon, stick under broiler for just a minute.
Grandma called it a cheese danish. She and I are the only ones who ever ate it, and now it’s just me. Hubby and kids think it’s disgusting.
#21
I think you have to be Australian to get this. Here goes; a buttered soft vegemite roll stuffed with Samboy BBQ chips. Anyone else?
#22
Mac ‘n’ cheese topped with apple sauce. Something about the hot and cold contrast as well as the salty/ creamy and sweet/smooth contrast. Idk, it just works for me. I’ve been eating it this way since I was a child.
#23
Dried instant ramen with the season packet sprinkled on it.
I put my cream cheese on the top of my everything seasoning bagel to seal in the seasoning, then invert – it raises eyebrows, but whose car and lap and shirt isn’t covered in bagel sprinkles, hmm???
#24
Slice of ham, put like a tsp honey on it, fold and eat it like a taco.
#25
Avocados mashed together with cold condensed milk.
#26
Original lays or ruffles chips- doesn’t matter the brand, as long as it’s plain salty chip with caramel sauce (litehouse tub). Freaking delicious.
My depression food is a flour tortilla with some Nutella. Haven’t had it in awhile but daaaaang it was satisfying.
#27
Dill Pickle and Peanut Butter sandwich. I first tasted it when I was stoned nearly 40 years ago and I still eat one two or three times a year. The two ingredients just mesh in a way I can’t really explain.
#28
Banana and mayonnaise sandwich.
#29
Canned pears with miracle whip and shredded cheese
#30
Peanut butter pizza. Dad made it as a joke when I was a kid and I still make it today.
