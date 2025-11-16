Meet Vincent, A Fluffy Maine Coon Cat That Looks Like A Black Panther And Acts Like A Dog

A while ago, we shared a story about a giant fluffy cat called Kefir. Because of its tremendous size, the animal went viral all over the internet and has molten the hearts of many people.
Today, we want to introduce you to yet another big boy—Vincent. He is a Maine coon cat from Russia who attracts attention not only with his enormousness and large and vibrant eyes, but also with his black and silky fur, which resembles that of a black panther.
The beautiful cat has a profile on TikTok and Instagram. His combined follower count on these two platforms is more than 500 thousand. Accompanied by his owners, Andrey and Anastasia, the mesmerizing feline enchants the feed with entertaining videos and photos which we find adorable!
Meet Andrey, Anastasia and their giant cat Vincent from Russia
The young couple got Vincent because they felt that something in their daily lives was missing
According to Andrey, it was too early for the two to think about a child, so they decided that a cat would be just right
Andrey shared with Bored Panda that they understood that getting a cat would cause some difficulties in renting an apartment. Animals are very rarely allowed. However, the couple decided to get this fluffy creature anyway since his little face immediately captured their hearts.
The couple saw a picture of Vincent on the Avito website, which is an analog for eBay. “His muzzle in the photo in the ad seemed to be calling us.”
“The day we were bringing Vincent to his new home, I noticed a lot of people were peeking at him. The long torso and large head certainly made it look unique compared to other cat breeds, but what everyone noticed, first of all, was the look. Many said that he looks like a person.”
The couple didn’t choose the cat’s name immediately. They wanted it to come naturally.
The name Vincent came to Andrey and Anastasia while watching the series “Brassic”. That’s what the main character was called, which somehow resembled their new pet.
Vincent is 11 months now and weighs around 20 pounds
Andrey shared that picking him up from the floor is already quite a difficult task
However, Vincent is expected to continue growing for another 1-2 years
Vincent’s owners noticed that the cat attracts a lot of attention so they created an Instagram and a TikTok accounts featuring photos and videos of Vincent
As of today, on both, TikTok and Instagram, accounts Vincent has more than 500 thousand followers
“The cat grew up as a hard-to-reach, graceful being that is always closely watching what we are doing, and at the same time sensitive to various forms of human pain”
“Like any child, he is very curious. Therefore, wherever we are, in the bedroom, in the shower, or in the closet, he keeps a close eye on us.
He loves to play with a small ball twisted from foil. The cat masterfully plays football with this toy, and when he gets bored, he brings it to the bed in his teeth and asks us to throw it to him, after which he catches the ball and brings it again for us to throw. So it’s not just the size of a dog.”
“He always reacts very emotionally to our sneezes, shouting something in his own language in response”
Andrey shared that their guests are sometimes shocked, not only by the big size of the cat but also by the fact that the couple allows him to sit with them at the dinner table. Or rather, lie on the table while they eat. “He already occupies almost the entire table with his size.”
Another amazing feature that Maine coon cats have, according to Andrey, is the sounds the animals make. “Instead of the usual ‘meow,’ they produce a more velvety and pleasant ‘noise,’ more like a rumbling.”
As a closing remark, Andrey shared that it is not as easy to take care of Vincent as it might look so people should think carefully before buying or adopting a cat
Despite not being easy to take care of, Vincent is still a playful and adorable cat
