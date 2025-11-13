30 People Are Making Fun Of Hipsters’ Melodramatic Captions Adding Their Own Endings

Hipsters have made a name for themselves as a group that lives outside mainstream culture – proudly flaunting ironic old-timey clothing, elaborate beards, and mustaches while sipping on craft beer and snacking on artisanal, organic foods. While it’s easy to spot a hipster on the outside, what goes on inside their brains? – some pretty deep melodramatic thoughts. This list is full of emotional hipster captions that someone decided to parody, and the edits are so much better than the originals.
The term ‘hipster’ or ‘hip’ is documented as going back as far as 1902 in America. The New York Tribune published a quote at the end of the 1920s that includes the term, referring to the original ‘hipsters’ who were people who carried hip flasks around during Prohibition. Flasks full of liquor, what could be more hipster than that?
#1
We suggest you take deep breaths of air if you need to meditate
#2
This friendship might be over before it really began if they aren’t careful
#3
My heart is cold but Antartica is colder
#4
Cigarettes, vapes, antique pipes, it’s better to keep your lungs clean
#5
Different body same frame of mind
#6
Seriously sometimes it’s really important that you keep it together
#7
No item of clothing is too big or too small to make an impact – we miss that lost sock too
#8
You aren’t heartbroken, you are suffering from a cardiovascular heart disease
#9
Nobody.likes.a.grammar.nerd.express.yourself.however.you.want.to.
#10
Looking for love in all the wrong places
#11
A picture is worth a thousand words, and sometimes that makes the caption worthless
#12
#13
Getting up is half the battle but sitting still can be hard too
#14
The star of tonight’s show is the moon playing the role of the stars
#15
Math is hard, especially when your brain is the size of a walnut
#16
Love can make you blind – blind to speeding cars that are about to hit you
#17
#18
We all have our own version of paradise – they decided to go with a farm
#19
Do you believe in fate? Just be careful the next time you think you found the perfect match
#20
Unleash the wild thing within you, because it might be eating all the food in your stomach
#21
The way to a boy or girls heart is through their stomach – always feed those you love
#22
The one thing you can always rely on is your bed – or is it?
#23
The perfect example of an unlikely friendship, a human and floating water vapor
#24
It’s time to straighten up, unless you want to walk around with a cane – nothing hip about that
#25
No means no you papery creeps. Who knew inanimate objects could be so needy
#26
There will always be these dilemmas in life so choose the one you think will hurt the least
#27
Who needs friends with a lamp like this- guaranteed to get you through the darkness
#28
This game of hide-and-seek should’t be so difficult, there aren’t even any trees
#29
#30
Your one friend that doesn’t really seem to understand you no matter what you say
