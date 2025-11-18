20 Humorous One-Panel Comics By Joseph Nowak (New Pics)

Joseph Nowak, a talented Canadian illustrator based in Berlin, is known for his humorous and unpredictable single-panel comics, which he’s been drawing since 2012. With a knack for turning everyday moments into chucklesome scenarios, his work invites you into a quirky world where anything is possible. Whether it’s a snowman melting from his bright ideas or Edward Scissorhands playing rock-paper-scissors, Nowak’s clever cartoons might brighten your day.

If you’re looking for a quick dose of humor, you’re in for a treat! Nowak’s comics, which have gained a strong following online, capture the fun and absurdities of life in a way that’s both silly and thought-provoking. Get ready to dive into his latest creations and enjoy a good laugh! We were also fortunate enough to interview the artist and explore his creative process in depth—so be sure to scroll down and check it out!

More info: Instagram | nowakdraws.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: nowakdraws

#2

Image source: nowakdraws

#3

Image source: nowakdraws

#4

Image source: nowakdraws

#5

Image source: nowakdraws

#6

Image source: nowakdraws

#7

Image source: nowakdraws

#8

Image source: nowakdraws

#9

Image source: nowakdraws

#10

Image source: nowakdraws

#11

Image source: nowakdraws

#12

Image source: nowakdraws

#13

Image source: nowakdraws

#14

Image source: nowakdraws

#15

Image source: nowakdraws

#16

Image source: nowakdraws

#17

Image source: nowakdraws

#18

Image source: nowakdraws

#19

Image source: nowakdraws

#20

Image source: nowakdraws

