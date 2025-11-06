Victorian-Edwardian-Pictures

The world’s history is incredibly vast, filled with eras, revolutions, cultures, and change. Sometimes, it can feel like you’re swimming in a sea of information with no idea where to start. But every now and then, it’s refreshing to slow down and take a peek into just one time period. A focused look into the past can reveal just how rich, beautiful, and even relatable it truly was
That’s why we’re so drawn to the Facebook group “Everything Victorian & Edwardian.” With nearly 500,000 followers, it’s clear that many people love getting a glimpse into the charm and complexity of that era. It’s not just about lace dresses and antique furniture, it’s about seeing the past with fresh eyes. Keep scrolling and discover the timeless beauty and occasional surprise of a world long gone.
#1 Just A Lady And Her Feathered Friend
Image source: everythingvictorian
#2 Les Modes, At The Races – 1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#3 Photograph Of An Unknown Young Woman Smiling, By Carlos Relvas, Circa 1880
Image source: everythingvictorian
#4 Cat And Dog Meat Seller London 1890s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#5 Four Generations, CA. 1905
Image source: SerlondeSavigny
#6 The Mourning Dress Worn By Queen Victoria After Her Grandson Prince Albert Victor Who Died In The 1892 Flu Epidemic
Image source: everythingvictorian
#7 Ball Gown By The Design House: House Of Worth (French, 1858–1956) Silk, Cotton, Metallic Thread, Glass, Metal
Image source: everythingvictorian
#8 A Cabinet Card Of Men Dressed As Women.. Maybe A Play? They Look Fabulous Nonetheless!
Image source: everythingvictorian
#9 London, C. 1890-91. Silk Damask, Satin, Mousseline, Taffeta, Beads & Pearls
Image source: everythingvictorian
#10 Two Students In Their Dorm Room At University Of Illinois, USA. 1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#11 Evening Dress Of Queen Victoria Of Sweden, 1906. From The Royal Armory And Hallwyl Museum
Image source: everythingvictorian
#12 Bespectacled Twin Sisters, Circa 1900s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#13 Allene Is Delighted With The Recent Arrival Of Her Brother In 1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#14 A Girl And Her Sheep, 1880s Or 1890s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#15 Mother With Children, Around 1900
Image source: everythingvictorian
#16 Mother And Daughter, 1880s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#17 A Father And Son Fooling Around While Getting Their Pictures Taken, 1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#18 Selfie, Taken By This Edwardian Woman In 1900 With A Kodak Brownie Box Camera
Image source: everythingvictorian
#19 Supposedly Paris, France, Circa 1909
Image source: everythingvictorian
#20 Ella Harper, Born 1870 In Tennessee. She Had “Curved Knees” And Was A Circus Exhibit From Age 12. She Was Called “Camel Girl” And The “Most Wonderful Freak Of Nature.” She Was Paid The Equivalent Of $6300 A Week
Image source: kittykitkitty
#21 Group Of Women Dressed In 3 Piece Suits With Different Styles….like Best The One In The Right Is The Best Fit And Looks Like Something She Asked Either To Be Done To Fit Or Bespoke For Her. Circa 1896
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#22 Broadway Actress Hazel Harroun, 1900s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#23 An Elegant Couple At The Races, In France In The 1900s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#24 Apparently Nobody Told This 1880s Baby He Wasn’t Supposed To Smile For His Picture! Seriously, This Is One Of The Best Baby Pictures I Have Ever Seen
Image source: everythingvictorian
#25 Lady Crofton & Sir Morgan George Crofton, 1906
Image source: everythingvictorian
#26 Margate Beach, 1914: Just Either Side Of The Outbreak Of World War 1 (28th July 1914)
Image source: everythingvictorian
#27 Mary And Annette Houston. Lexington, Virginia, 1899
Image source: everythingvictorian
#28 Aboriginal Child Western Australia C.1900
Image source: everythingvictorian
#29 Victorian Couple Knitting Alone, Circa 1890
Image source: everythingvictorian
#30 Elegance On The Longchamp Racecourse In 1905. Paris
Image source: everythingvictorian
#31 An Unidentified Man Pulling Faces, Circa 1900
Image source: everythingvictorian
#32 France, 1880-1885
Image source: everythingvictorian
#33 One Of My Favorite Cabinet Cards That I Have
Image source: everythingvictorian
#34 Mother And Daughter Watching A Tall Ship On The River Thames In London Around 1880. Absent But Dear
Image source: everythingvictorian
#35 Women And Children On Beach In Lorne (Australia), CA. 1900
Image source: everythingvictorian
#36 Felled Sequoia Tree “Mark Twain”. 100 M, 1,300 Years Old. USA, 1892
Image source: everythingvictorian
#37 Girls With Their Dolls, Hays Landing, PA., Circa 1900. Original Glass Negative
Image source: everythingvictorian
#38 Daguerreotype Of A Beautiful Lady Holding A Book, 1850s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#39 Girls With Down’s Syndrome At The Institution For Feeble-Minded Children, New York , 1902
Image source: kittykitkitty
#40 Victorian Lady With Long Hair, Probably 1880s Or 1890s
Image source: Lindsay Mccord
#41 1913
Image source: Tammy Townsend Coyle Callahan
#42 Mrs. John Dudley; September 13, 1911
Image source: everythingvictorian
#43 Brain Salt! Sounds Yummy! And It Even Cures Over Brainwork And Excessive Study!
Image source: everythingvictorian
#44 Inmates In A Victorian Asylum
Image source: everythingvictorian
#45 Lucy Chandler Powell, Beloved Teacher
Image source: everythingvictorian
#46 A Lady In Edwardian Era Fashion, C.1900-1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#47 Photography Of A Mother Reading For Her Daughter To Fall Asleep, 1900
Image source: everythingvictorian
#48 Margery Bish Hanging Dolls Clothes On A Clothesline, C. 1895. This Photo Was Taken By Her Father, The Photographer Alfred A. Bish
Image source: everythingvictorian
#49 A Lady Wearing A Muff And Velvet Coat, 1860s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#50 George V, When Duke Of York, Holding Prince Edward, His Firstborn, 1894
Image source: everythingvictorian
#51 Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) With Her Younger Brother David (1904)
Image source: everythingvictorian
#52 My Authentic Dress From 1895 In Jardines De Piquio (Santander, Spain)
Image source: everythingvictorian
#53 A Doll Party, Late 1800s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#54 My 2 Times Great Grandmother
Image source: everythingvictorian
#55 A Young Couple Poses For Their Wedding Photograph On The Nebraska Prairie In 1889. (Library Of Congress)
Image source: everythingvictorian
#56 Amazing Architecture. Glasgow, Scotland. C1900
Image source: everythingvictorian
#57 Another View Of The Toddler In Pajamas And A Nurse’s Bonnet, North Mankato, Minnesota, Early 1900s Colorized Glass Negative Photo
Image source: everythingvictorian
#58 Large Family Photo
Image source: everythingvictorian
#59 Princess Of Wales, Later Queen Alexandra, Her Brother George L, The King Of Greece And Her Sister Tsarina Marie Of Russia. All Formerly A Prince And Princesses Of Denmark. 1887
Image source: everythingvictorian
#60 Abolitionist Maria Weston Chapman, Circa 1846
Image source: everythingvictorian
#61 A Photograph Showing Lunch Being Served To School Children At Corn Exchange In Basingstoke
Image source: everythingvictorian
#62 Glass Negative Image From Hays Landing, Pennsylvania, Early 1900s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#63 A Victorian Era Woman Of Color. Isn’t She Lovely
Image source: everythingvictorian
#64 Queen Maud Of Norway In 1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#65 Reception Dress, 1891-92. Cincinnati Art Museum
Image source: everythingvictorian
#66 Dress By Charles Frederick Worth, France, 1880s. Met Museum
Image source: everythingvictorian
#67 Ashby And His Sister Bessie Take A Drive In Rural Virginia, About 1910
Image source: everythingvictorian
#68 Large Photo Of A Family.. Kind Of Odd But That’s Why I Love It.. Artsy Pose
Image source: everythingvictorian
#69 1910’s Titanic Era Edwardian Evening Gown
Image source: everythingvictorian
#70 The Dress Worn By Queen Marie Of Romania At The Coronation Of Her Cousin, Tsar Nicholas II Of Russia, In 1896
Image source: everythingvictorian
#71 Although The Box Is Very Tatty, I Love This Little Victorian / Edwardian Silk Infants Bonnet
Image source: everythingvictorian
#72 Ashton House Women’s Lodging House, Corporation Street (East Side), Manchester, Interior View, In 1913
Image source: everythingvictorian
#73 Helga Frankenfeldt, 1870s. She Was A Very Famous Swedish Actress
Image source: everythingvictorian
#74 Tintype Of An Unknown Young Girl.. The Damage Makes Her Look Like A Porcelain Doll With Cracks.. I Love It
Image source: everythingvictorian
#75 Stephanie Of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen (Which Is Now Part Of Germany). She Married The King Of Portugal When They Were Both Twenty Years Old
Image source: everythingvictorian
#76 Elizabeth Robbins Cornwell, Delaware, Early 1860s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#77 “Flying Bat Women” By Austrian Illustrator Robert Loew Featured In The Viennese Satirical Magazine “Die Muskete”, 1913
Image source: everythingvictorian
#78 Cabinet Card With No Info. I Wonder If They Took After Their Mother Or Father
Image source: everythingvictorian
#79 Alice Lee Roosevelt Longworth, C1905
Image source: everythingvictorian
#80 Siblings, Ninevah, Indiana, Early 20th Century Glass Negative Photo
Image source: everythingvictorian
#81 A Pair Of Victorian Blackamoor Oil Lamps With Cranberry Glass And Original Funnels
Image source: everythingvictorian
#82 These Are Two Little Victorian Tape Measures A Rabbit And A Punch And Judy Musical Box
Image source: everythingvictorian
#83 A Girl And Her Doll
Image source: everythingvictorian
#84 One Of The Most Famous Women Of The Belle Epoque, Consuelo Vanderbilt In 1902
Image source: everythingvictorian
#85 The Vicar’s Wedding, 1908
Image source: everythingvictorian
#86 Mrs. Ann Thayer With Her Beautiful Fern
Image source: everythingvictorian
#87 I Found This Photo At Goodwill.. Most Of The Teenage Girls Are Holding A Doll Or Teddy Bear And A Few Biting Their Fingers
Image source: everythingvictorian
#88 ‘On The Fish Quay’, Newcastle 1890
Image source: everythingvictorian
#89 Silk And Lace Afternoon Dress, 1910-1913. Augusta Auctions
Image source: everythingvictorian
#90 Mrs. C. F. Porter, Photographed By C. M. Bell In Washington, Dc, 1890s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#91 Dinner Dress, 1880-1882. Met Museum
Image source: everythingvictorian
#92 An Austrian Dinner Dress By House Of Drecoll, 1912-1913. Met Museum
Image source: everythingvictorian
#93 Danish Actress And Writer Johanne Luise Heiberg, Circa 1869
Image source: everythingvictorian
#94 Daguerreotype Of A Loving Couple, 1850s Or 1860s
Image source: everythingvictorian
#95 Victorian Inkwell Along With A Pair Of Little Mirrors Spelter
Image source: everythingvictorian
#96 This Is A Recent Little Find, A 1900 Mirror With Painted On Glass Tree And A Lady Sitting Under It On Bevelled Glass
Image source: everythingvictorian
