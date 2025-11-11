Getting People In Shape

by

Shapes and People.  When diet doesn’t help.

In a city like Hong Kong, where the days run fast and noisy streets are crowded with busy people, photography became my tool to look for space, silence and order.

I do so by making shapes, patterns and colors as recurrent elements of my pictures and looking for a person who could interact with them.

The series “Getting People In Shape” is a part of this idea. The only difference is that people are actually framed in a shape.

Vanilla or chocolate?

Getting People In Shape

Ups

Getting People In Shape

Twinkle twinkle

Getting People In Shape

Stuck

Getting People In Shape

Watching machine

Getting People In Shape

Different

Getting People In Shape

Think small

Getting People In Shape

Moving in circles

Getting People In Shape

Home is where the heart is

Getting People In Shape

Framed

Getting People In Shape

Distance

Getting People In Shape

Start before you are ready

Getting People In Shape

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
