Shapes and People. When diet doesn’t help.
In a city like Hong Kong, where the days run fast and noisy streets are crowded with busy people, photography became my tool to look for space, silence and order.
I do so by making shapes, patterns and colors as recurrent elements of my pictures and looking for a person who could interact with them.
The series “Getting People In Shape” is a part of this idea. The only difference is that people are actually framed in a shape.
Vanilla or chocolate?
Ups
Twinkle twinkle
Stuck
Watching machine
Different
Think small
Moving in circles
Home is where the heart is
Framed
Distance
Start before you are ready
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us