90 Trash Polka Tattoo Designs We Can’t Stop Looking At

Okay, where do we start with this one? Probably from the beginning – haha. In this article, we’ll not only present you with a comprehensive tattoo gallery but we’ll also try to explain to you all about the trash polka tattoo style, its origins, and possible uses. So keep on reading to learn more, or scroll right down below to check out the incredible trash polka tattoo ideas we’ve rounded up below!
Still reading? Excellent! Trash polka tattoo is a pretty recent style that emerged in Germany in the mid-2000s. It’s best known for its bold and somewhat chaotic aesthetic, usually combining both realistic and abstract imagery. Another thing that sets it apart from other tattoo styles is its limited color palette – just black and red! This duotone creates a very striking visual, adding to the boldness of the designs a great deal.
In terms of the meaning of these unique tattoos, they’re very open to interpretation. And although some people use this style to express anger and frustration, trash polka tattoo ideas are absolutely not limited to that, and it is really easy to adapt them to your own message. And we think that that is exactly why this style isn’t just a fad, but a long-lasting style with plenty of years ahead of it!
Overall, trash polka tattoos are an absolutely unique way to use body art and express yourself! And if you’d like to see how they actually look, just scroll down below and check out our gallery. Once you’re done, vote for the tattoo designs you liked the most, and don’t forget to share this article with your friends, too!
#1 Trash Polka Phoenix Full Back Tattoo
Image source: gianni.disanto
#2 Large Black And Red Ink Back Tattoo
Image source: mironenko.tattoo
#3 Mickey Trash Polka Style Tattoo On Leg
Image source: jrocktattoo
#4 Large Trash Polka Tattoo With Skull And Cross
Image source: gianni.disanto
#5 Trash Polka Abstract Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: stefanogalati_royaleink
#6 Monkey Trash Polka Arm Tattoo
Image source: franckrudyy
#7 Trash Polka Chile Tattoo With Eye
Image source: sherrypodesta
#8 Trash Polka Style Tattoo On Leg
Image source: danter.77
#9 Trash Polka Back Tattoo With Numbers
Image source: manoo_stich
#10 Skull Tattoo On Leg
Image source: ivantrapiani
#11 Realistic Trash Polka Skeleton Tattoo On Leg
Image source: ivantrapiani
#12 Abstract And Realistic Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: stefanogalati_royaleink
#13 Arm Sleeve Tattoos In Progress
Image source: stefanogalati_royaleink
#14 Compass And Flowers Tattoo On Back
“Trash Polka Style compass and flowers by Frank Rudy at Central Tattoos Studio in Philadelphia.”
Image source: PrincessSharkHat
#15 Johnny Cash Tattoo On Arm
“Second session on a Johnny Cash trash polka piece by David Mushaney @ Rebel Muse Tattoo in Lewisville, TX.”
Image source: DJFracture
#16 Red Devil And Black Skeleton Dance Tattoo
Image source: lennystattooer
#17 Thailand Trash Polka Style Tattoo
Image source: rts_rangsittattoostudio
#18 Lettering Black And Red Tattoo
Image source: cyril.c_tattoo
#19 Animals Trash Polka Tattoo
Image source: manoo_stich
#20 Abstract Trash Polka Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: franckrudyy
#21 Forever And Ever Text Trash Polka Tattoo
Image source: realistic_trash_polka
#22 Chaotic Trash Polka Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: realistic_trash_polka
#23 Abstract Large Red And Black Tattoo On Leg
Image source: gianni.disanto
#24 Abstract Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: gianni.disanto
#25 Red And Black Curves Snake Tattoo
Image source: arminius.art
#26 Large Poppy Tattoo On Leg
Image source: stefanogalati_royaleink
#27 Abstract Trash Polka Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: gianni.disanto
#28 Abstract And Realistic Skull Tattoo On Leg
Image source: franckrudyy
#29 Abstract And Realistic Tattoo On Leg
Image source: mironenko.tattoo
#30 Arm Sleeve Tattoo With Woman Portrait
“My finished trash polka sleeve done by Neon at Point of Entry Tattoo in Derry, NH.”
Image source: muffin_smusher
#31 Large Floral Trash Polka Style Tattoo
Image source: caro_karacho_tattoo
#32 Photo-Realistic And Abstract Arm Tattoos
Image source: stefanogalati_royaleink
#33 Realistic And Abstract Trash Polka Tattoo
Image source: Mistyk
#34 Trash Polka Face Tattoo
Image source: Mistyk
#35 Woman And Lion Back Tattoo
Image source: ivantrapiani
#36 Dark Spider Tattoo On Leg
Image source: arminius.art
#37 Trash Polka Arm Football Tattoo
Image source: olga__t_t
#38 Large Tattoo On Leg
Image source: franckrudyy
#39 Trash Polka Large Tattoo Design
Image source: gianni.disanto
#40 Trash Polka Style Heart Tattoo
Image source: gianni.disanto
#41 Dark Full Back Tattoo With Skull
Image source: buenavistatattooclub
#42 Crow Tattoo On Leg
Image source: sherrypodesta
#43 Trash Polka Forearm Clock Tattoo
Image source: marchateaux
#44 Crowned Fox And Poppies Trash Polka Style Tattoo
Image source: franckrudyy
#45 Itachi Anime Trash Polka Arm Tattoo
Image source: sherrypodesta
#46 Selknam Trash Polka Tattoo
Image source: sherrypodesta
#47 Black And Red Ink Head Tattoo
Image source: mac_simms_tattoo
#48 Vault Symbol Tattoo On Leg
“Thigh trash polka piece including Vault Symbol. Done by Mike in Inkspiration, Inverurie, Scotland.”
Image source: Highlander244
#49 Large Abstract Back Tattoo
Image source: manoo_stich
#50 Trash Polka Back Tattoo With Nature View
Image source: manoo_stich
#51 Chaotic Trash Polka Tattoo
Image source: stingtattoogr
#52 Calf Tattoo With Deer And Star
“Trash Polka calf piece done By Taylor Richards, Skin illusions, Sudbury Ontario.”
Image source: PrehistoricUnicorn
#53 “Lost Highway” Trash Polka Leg Sleeve Tattoos
Image source: noiseinternational
#54 Trash Polka Bird Tattoo On Head
Image source: noiseinternational
#55 Abstract Arm Sleeve Tattoo In Progress
Image source: darlgnau
#56 Realistic And Abstract Tattoo
Image source: mac_simms_tattoo
#57 Black And Red Light Bulb Tattoo On Hand
Image source: franckrudyy
#58 Dark Large Trash Polka Style Tattoo
Image source: decrepit_ef
#59 Arm Sleeve Tattoo With Typography
Image source: gianni.disanto
#60 Abstract Arm Sleeve Trash Polka Tattoo
Image source: gianni.disanto
#61 Large Chest And Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: franckrudyy
#62 Realistic And Abstract Music Tattoo
Image source: miguelmartins72
#63 Freya And Cats Back Tattoo
Image source: sherrypodesta
#64 Heart Tattoo On Chest
“Trash polka style heart. Done by Tiara Gordon at Beneath the Surface, Niagara Falls, NY.”
Image source: Ruman17
#65 Full Forearm Music Themed Tattoo
“My first tattoo – Full forearm trash polka music themed tattoo by Andy Jung at Tattoo Lous in Selden, NY.”
Image source: deletedscenes
#66 Hawk Moth Tattoo On Arm
“Trash Polka Death’s Head Hawkmoth by Aura at North Main Tattoo Studio, Plymouth, MI.”
Image source: stupidcooper33
#67 Arm Sleeve Tattoo With Eye
Image source: franckrudyy
#68 Large Tattoo Collaboration
Image source: trashpolkaoriginal
#69 Geometric And Realistic Trash Polka Arm Tattoo
Image source: sherrypodesta
#70 Trash Polka Full Back Tattoo With Compass
Image source: bonni_ink
#71 Trash Polka Wolf Tattoo
Image source: bonni_ink
#72 Monkey Jungle Back Tattoo
Image source: lennystattooer
#73 Large Abstract Back Tattoo
Image source: noiseinternational
#74 Realistic And Abstract Large Tattoo
Image source: Mistyk
#75 Wolf Trash Polka Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: onglee_tattooer
#76 Large Black And Red Back Tattoo
Image source: bonni_ink
#77 Marilyn Monroe Black And Red Arm Tattoo
Image source: paultlbt
#78 Fibonacci Geometry And Skull Tattoo On Leg
Image source: justinnordinetattoos
#79 Phoenix Calf Tattoo
“Asian/Trash Polka Phoenix on my calf done by Chen (Artist at Up2UTattoo Bangkok, done at Trust in Mannheim, Germany).”
Image source: Greentras
#80 Imperial Emblem (Star Wars) Tattoo
“Trash Polka Imperial Emblem (Star Wars) – by James Greenway at Capital Tattoo – Edmonton, AB.”
Image source: turnbased
#81 Robin Tattoo
“Trash polka / watercolor Robin by Ali at White Rabbit Tattoo Studio in NYC.”
Image source: hyperforce
#82 Triangle, Rooster And And Fish Tattoo On Back
“Trash Polka and watercolor tattoo style on my back by Mojsa, Tattoo Club Erdoglija, Kragujevac, Serbia.”
Image source: ChamplooAttitude
#83 Large Trash Polka Toronto Tattoo
Image source: csabajoe
#84 Octopus And Compass Arm Tattoo
Image source: csabajoe
#85 Owl Tattoo On Leg
Image source: csabajoe
#86 Large Chaotic Tattoo
Image source: lennysfastidio
#87 Trap Trash Polka Tattoo On Leg
Image source: lennysfastidio
#88 Heart And Bat Tattoo
“My first tattoo! Trash polka heart/fruit bat/barbells by Chris Rogers in San Francisco.”
Image source: shinerai
#89 Large Skull And Bone Tattoo On Chest
Image source: cyril.c_tattoo
#90 Octopus And Compass Arm Tattoo
“Octopus vs Trash Polka, done by Jason at Rising Dragon, NYC.”
Image source: Greenie3226
