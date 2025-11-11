I Love Photographing Mountains But I Struggle With A Fear Of Heights

by

Quite often I get questions from people how I make my mountain pictures. I feel strongly embarrassed then, because I know they expect to hear some fantastic, thrilling story behind these stunning pictures. However the answer is odd. Mother of my photographs is my love for the beauty of the mountains, while the father is a fear of heights.

It’s ridiculous, as vegetarian butcher working in a slaughterhouse, or sailor terribly afraid of water. However, I can’t do anything about it. I tried couple of times challenging myself by walking on the mountain’s ridge but it’s always ended up with shaking legs and paralyzed body.

Most of my mountain landscapes were taken from quite safe places available to reach for everyone with no need for climbing or mountaineering skills. It’s nice to get proposals from professional alpinists to photograph the beautiful views of e.g. Mont Blanc, with regret however, I always have to refuse. By fear of heights I miss lots of sceneries in my landscape photography journey, so any advice on how to get rid of it would be appreciated. Here is a selection of my mountain shots taken in different locations of Europe and South America.

More info: jakubpolomski.com

Alps, France

El Chalten, Andes, Argentina

Alps, Switzerland

Iceland

Dolomites, Italy

Lofoten, Norway

Carpathian Mountains, Poland & Slovakia

Alps, Austria

Torres del Paine, Andes, Chile

