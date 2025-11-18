“What Is Your ‘I’m Getting Older’ Sign?” (30 Answers)

Getting older is a natural part of life, and it’s not something we can avoid. However, we can do so gracefully. If we take good care of our bodies, and minds, and have an active social life, we can slow down the process, too. But it’s not just getting a few more wrinkles and grey hairs that indicate that we’re aging.
The members of the popular r/AskReddit online community recently opened up about the (not so) subtle signs that they’re getting older. We’ve collected some of their most interesting insights to share with you. Scroll down, and don’t forget to upvote the posts that you relate to the most, Pandas.
Bored Panda reached out to neuroscientist Nicole Avena, Ph.D., who explained the link between diet and aging and what foods to avoid and embrace as we grow older. Dr. Avena is an expert in nutrition, diet, and addiction and the author of the book ‘Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction.’ You’ll find the insights she shared with us as you scroll down.
#1
The amount of years you have to scroll through when punching in your birth date.
Image source: One_Interview1724, Karolina Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
Unnecessary noise pisses me off.
Image source: JustBobert, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Everything that I hated as a kid I love as an older adult.
Naps
Solitude
Staying home
Not being around a lot of people.
Image source: AlbMonk, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
My body is definitely getting older and I look older, but mentally, I feel ageless. I sometimes have to remind myself that I am my age.
Image source: schillerstone, MART PRODUCTION/ pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
When I look at current music and I have no idea who anyone is on the top 10 billboards.
Image source: Temporary-Crab1340, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
When you fall over and people laugh, then you’re young.
If you fall over and people panic, then you’re getting old.
Image source: U-shouldnt-know-me, Alexas_Fotos / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7
College students look like high school students, high school students look like children.
the 80s were still 25 years ago.
Image source: ScotusRetirementAt75, Keira Burton / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
You care more how your shoes feel than how they look.
Image source: Parrr8, Edgar Colomba / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
You can injure yourself by sneezing or sleeping wrong.
Image source: NotNamedBort, Edward Jenner / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
When you’ve been doing what you do for a living for longer than the new people in the profession have been alive.
Image source: bkq-alt, LinkedIn Sales Navigator/ pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
When your childhood punishments **become** your adult goals (eat vegetables, having a nap, stay at home, sleep early).
Image source: rodzieman, Miriam Alonso / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Going out on a Friday or Saturday night feels more like a hassle than fun.
Image source: Shop_4u, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
I can’t remember the last time I wasn’t at least a little tired.
Image source: Mr_Lumbergh, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
When we drive around my hometown, I tell them what used to be in that building or that I remember before that building was even there, lol.
Image source: AsianDadBodButNoKids, Hassan OUAJBIR / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Making sounds when I stand up.
Image source: fatman06, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
Realizing that I do, actually, have an expiration date and it is closer than my sell by date.
Image source: WatRedditHathWrought, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
When your spouse passes away and you need to rewrite your brain so you have the motivation and courage to carry on without the comfort of a strong hug now and then. Hug each other all you can today!
Image source: SufficientRow4923, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
No matter what you do, there’s always a last little squirt of pee that ends up in your underwear.
Image source: cheesehater
#19
When you end up waking up with hangover symptoms just because you stayed up a bit late. No alcohol consumed, just staying up past 11pm is enough!
Image source: HardworkingBludger, Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
I drop something in the floor and am like “You live there now until I drop something else and it’s worth the journey to the floor and back up.”.
Image source: Lurker_the_Pip
#21
When teenagers call you “sir”.
Image source: MtnViews15, Craig Adderley / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
You are happy to replace that old crusty sponge in your kitchen.
Image source: smithversman, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
I’m suddenly interested in bird watching…I’m becoming my grandfather.
Image source: orchid810, Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Standing up to your boss /dumba**es at work more. Not being rude necessarily, but just growing a backbone.
Image source: Leo-DiCapriYO, Lukas / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
I’ve been enjoying nature more, I know it sounds stupid but I used to not really care about it, now I just sit there and look at trees.
Image source: Initial-Version-8291, Kaique Rocha/ pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
I’m don’t recognize the stranger staring back at me from the mirror.
Image source: WeirdcoolWilson
#27
The struggle of putting on my socks in the morning (and most other minor physical “activities”) prior to being up and around for a little while… it’s like I have to “warm up” to be awake.
Image source: 742683
#28
Ear hair. Like, fine I’ll clip a few nose hairs. Yeah, I’m getting a little achy and Advil is becoming a daily companion. Ok, I’ve got a few gray hairs, no big deal but wait…WTF is that?? An inch long ear hair? That’s it. Life is over.
Image source: Ok_Button1932, Diana / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
I’m shopping for appliances and excited.
Image source: Quigleythegreat, Ludovic Delot / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Well… I just got my first set of reading glasses today, so… that’s the latest one.
Image source: WalkingTarget
