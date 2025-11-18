35 ‘Funny Charts’ That Got This Online Community Cracking Up

Generally, when most of us think about a good time or a funny meme, it doesn’t have, say, an x and y axis or data labels. But it’s important to not limit yourself, the truth is that clever folks out there can make good content out of anything.

The “Funny Charts” online group is dedicated to amusing, creative, and informative graphs that attempt to mix data with humor. From helpful guides to assist in creating insults, to statistical breakdowns of Eminem’s songs, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section. 

#1 World’s Most Accurate Pie Chart

Image source: matts41

#2 Anatomy Of Songs

Image source: matts41

#3 Moving A Picture In Word

Image source: matts41

#4 Greek Mythology Problems

Image source: oopsicharted

#5 Are You Tired? Flowchart

Image source: matts41

#6 It’s Math

Image source: matts41

#7 Cat’s Decision Tree

Image source: matts41

#8 Frequency Of Miracles

Image source: oopsicharted

#9 Confusing To Every American

Image source: oopsicharted

#10 Things To Release At A Wedding

Image source: matts41

#11 The Doctor Alphabet

Image source: oopsicharted

#12 How Society Views Sleeping

Image source: matts41

#13 What People Say When They Try On Your Glasses

Image source: matts41

#14 A Guide To Eating Fish At Work

Image source: oopsicharted

#15 How Kids Are Funny

Image source: matts41

#16 How I Sleep

Image source: matts41

#17 How To Turn Off A Ceiling Fan

Image source: matts41

#18 Yearly Flossing Calendar

Image source: matts41

#19 Insult Generator For Kids

Image source: matts41

#20 Maslow’s Hierarchy Of Basic Human Needs

Image source: matts41

#21 Thoughts During Yoga

Image source: matts41

#22 Zoom Call Timeline

Image source: matts41

#23 Cleaning The House

Image source: matts41

#24 Drunk Driving

Image source: matts41

#25 When People Find A Paperclip

Image source: i_noticed_you

#26 Australia (As Labeled By A Brit)

Image source: matts41

#27 Is The Rest Of The World Even Trying?

Image source: matts41

#28 How Men Shower

Image source: matts41

#29 Believe

Image source: matts41

#30 Get Your S**t Together W

Image source: matts41

#31 Getting Out Of A Meeting Excuse Generator

Image source: matts41

#32 Eminem Lyrics

Image source: oopsicharted

#33 Falling Asleep Timeline

Image source: matts41

#34 Canadian Chart

Image source: matts41

#35 How To Calm Down

Image source: matts41

