George Benson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
George Benson
March 22, 1943
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
83 Years Old
Aries
Who Is George Benson?
George Washington Benson is an American jazz fusion guitarist and singer, celebrated for his smooth vocalizations and nimble guitar work. His unique style effortlessly blends jazz, R&B, and pop, earning him a global following.
He rose to widespread fame with his 1976 album, Breezin’, which featured the hit vocal track “This Masquerade.” The album achieved triple-platinum status, topping the Billboard charts.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, George Washington Benson’s early musical talent was nurtured by his stepfather, Thomas Lee Collier, who taught him guitar. He began performing at a young age, even recording a single at nine years old.
Benson attended Connelley Vocational High School, though he left to pursue music. His dedication led to an honorary degree from Pittsburgh Public Schools in 1987 and an Honorary Doctor of Music from Berklee College of Music in 1990.
Notable Relationships
George Washington Benson has maintained a long-standing marriage to Johnnie Lee since 1965. Their enduring partnership has been a private but consistent aspect of his public life.
Benson shares seven children with Johnnie Lee, with whom he has built a family rooted in strong values. He also had a son, Keith Given, from an earlier marriage.
Career Highlights
George Washington Benson’s jazz and R&B recordings have secured his place as a musical icon, with his album Breezin’ achieving triple-platinum success and topping the Billboard charts. He has consistently delivered hit singles like “Give Me the Night” and “Turn Your Love Around.”
Beyond his own performances, Benson collaborated with jazz legends such as Miles Davis and Quincy Jones, expanding his influence across the music industry. He was recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master in 2009.
To date, George Benson has collected ten Grammy Awards across various categories, solidifying his legacy as a versatile and celebrated artist.
Signature Quote
“The melody is the most important thing that must stay in the minds of the people who listen to you. No matter how many notes you play, you can’t let them forget what the song is.”
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