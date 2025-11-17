96 Exquisite Geometric Tattoos To Outline Your Creativity

If you have been fascinated by straight lines, clear shapes, and symmetry your entire life, a geometric tattoo is most likely exactly your cup of tea. These exquisite tattoo patterns that form anything from shapes to actual drawings look as sophisticated and classy in real life as you would imagine. Simple geometric tattoos are also a great choice for your first-ever inking session. 

Here is a word of advice though. Simple geometric tattoo designs might seem like a very easy and straightforward job, but even a minimalist geometric tattoo requires a master with a steady hand. If you want to get a geometric tattoo design right, you need every line to be very precise. Unlike abstract tattoos or tattoos resembling paintings where you can cover up small mistakes with color or additional details, this will be hard to achieve in the case of geometric tattoos.

If you are in search of some good geometric tattoo ideas, we have a whole bunch of them in this article. Hopefully, they will inspire you to create your own design and get a beautiful geometric tattoo for yourself. And if you already have one, share it with us in the comments.  

#1 Astronaut Tattoo By Mariah Mercury At Studio Elev8 Aim South Jordan, Utah

Image source: CzusAguster

#2 Geometric Landscape Design By Keith C (Me) At Spinning Needle Tattoos In Ft Worth

Image source: Fidellio

#3 Moved From Sydney To Ireland When I Was 10. I’m 20 Now And Here’s My First Tattoo

Image source: Vikingsson

#4 Cyberpunk Sleeve

Image source: 1SK

#5 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: antoniotat2

#6 Playful Geometric Watercolor Cats

Image source: jennie_kiebler_art

#7 Geometric Space Lion Done By Jose Camarillo At Art Never Dies Tattoo (Federal Way, Washington)

Image source: THIS_GUY_LIFTS

#8 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: june_alison

#9 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: juancho_.gonzalez

#10 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: meli_wolf_ttt

#11 Half Geometric Half Realistic Bear, Made By Linda Moberg At Miks Tattoo, Copenhagen

Image source: Lenkz

#12 Geometric Tattoo By Kamil Czapiga

Image source: BlackShadowRose

#13 My First Tattoo. A Spacey Geometric Piece By Drew Nelson At Triton Tattoo, Santa Cruz CA

Image source: a_Big_Wet_Hen

#14 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: zezitattoo

#15 “In Your Style, I Could Imagine A Collage Of Things That Got Me Through My Difficult Times. Like Album Covers…”

Image source: meli_wolf_ttt

#16 The Brief Was A Tree With Geometric Elements, For Me

Image source: 11tattoocz

#17 Great Design To Start The Day And Week Of With. Beautiful Watercolor And Geometric Design Of A Giraffe On The Leg

Image source: jeffhamm_tattooart

#18 Jon Black Geometric Tattoo In NYC

Image source: Constant-Ground-7751

#19 Geometric Sleeve By Raul Wesche At Golden State Tattoo Expo In Pasadena, CA

Image source: awsomesoccer13

#20 Geometric Watercolor Arm Piece. Done By Baker At Tattoorolo, Corning NY

Image source: dizzyd93

#21 Geometric Tree, By Nathalia Correa At Sampa Tattoo Rio, Rio De Janeiro

Image source: BrazilianTinaFey

#22 First Tattoo On The Sensitive Spot

Image source: tattoobysoso

#23 Geometric Tree Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbymissi

#24 The Geometric Fox Tattoo Is Highly Trendy And Symbolizes Multi-Cultural Intelligence

Image source: inkparktattoobd

#25 Geometric Black Line Tattoo On My Back By Adrienne Habrel at Iron Flag Tattoo In Toms River, NJ

Image source: viciousV

#26 My First Tattoo, (Halfway Done) By Mitch Koch, Mind Floss Tattoo Shop In Madison, WI

Image source: MarshmallowGunner

#27 Geometric/Realism Bear Done By Israel At Love N Hate Tattoo, Lakewood, CO

Image source: ewide55

#28 Geometric Tattoo Sleeve, Done By Me, Tattoopelikan, Poland

Image source: Borghrog

#29 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: ninoartwork

#30 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: daigor_perego

#31 My First, Healed. Geometric Pattern And Landscape By Canyon Webb, Reno Tattoo Company, Reno NV

Image source: brandon6285

#32 Geometric Minimalist Tattoo With Watercolors

Image source: xyriberry

#33 This Tattoo Turned Out So Good!

Image source: full_moon_ink

#34 Geometric Flower Tattoo

Image source: anyway_martattoo_

#35 First Tattoo, Geometric Blackwork Abstraction Of Film Projector Guts (By Ben Volt At Form8 Tattoo In San Francisco, Ca)

Image source: LinoleumJay

#36 New Geometric Dotwork Piece By Dotwork Damian At Blue Dragon Tattoos, Brighton UK

Image source: Prof_Tobias

#37 Geometric Whale, Thanks To Seth Wood At Temple Tattoo In Oakland

Image source: letsrolltroll

#38 Geometric Deer For Maarten

Image source: monikagut.tattoo

#39 Grandpa

Image source: meli_wolf_ttt

#40 Geometric Deer Piece From This Week

Image source: niktattooartist505

#41 1 Of 2 Tattoos I Got Done On My Japan, Thailand Trip. Geometric Tattoo Of A Forest And Space.

Image source: RiskyDINGO

#42 Espeon And Umbreon Geometric Tattoo

Image source: Hello626

#43 Geometric Tree Tattoo

Image source: tatuajeslaclinica

#44 Geometric Triangle Rose With Watercolor Background Tattoo

Image source: cedrixph

#45 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: veronikabresar9

#46 So In Love With This Geometric Fox, Thanks For Choosing This From My Flash!

Image source: dontsleepvincci

#47 Some Nice Geo Poppies

Image source: melissa_daye

#48 Finally Got My Fox Tattoo I’ve Been Wanting For A While Now

Image source: beccainthecity

#49 Had Fun Doing This Geometric Fox Today!

Image source: stephanie_melbourne

#50 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: tattooss.alkaya

#51 Geometrical Tattoo By Luke – Tribo Tattoo (Prague)

Image source: Impo5sible

#52 Mandala/Geometric Sleeve Forearm Progress – Timo Sanders – 5th Estate Tattoo – Gilbert, AZ

Image source: tobyclothing

#53 Sunflower For Sarah

Image source: lucietattoo

#54 Geometric Symmetrical Lion Face, By Greg Telles At Freaks Tattoos, Henderson NV

Image source: Tiberius_0710

#55 Geometric Feather By Kelly Killagain At 777 Tattoos In Manahawkin, New Jersey

Image source: hatemyjob22

#56 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: geometrip_small

#57 After A Tough Time, It’s Time To Get Back In The Game

Image source: czarne_templo

#58 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: geometrip_small

#59 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: daben_tattoo

#60 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: shir_h.tattoo

#61 Geometric Heart Tattoo

Image source: bethhawkinstattoo

#62 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: sugar_ink_88

#63 Eran Wanted A Sun Combined With An Abstract Planet And Yes It Took Time To Get Every Line Right, But It’s Worth It

Image source: sugar_ink_88

#64 Customized Design With Her Desired Birth-Month Flowers October & December

Image source: charlottetattoomakeuphair

#65 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: symmetrychaos

#66 Geometric Bear Done By James Buie at Elm Street Tattoo Dallas, TX

Image source: crobbinhood

#67 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: princesshannilia

#68 First Tattoo, Geometric Mountains Done By Katanna Tatz, Edmonton, Alberta

Image source: underraker99

#69 Geometric Cicada Done By Emma Holmes At Electric Mayhem Tattoo In St. Louis, MO

Image source: Dorirayne

#70 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: GeometricTattoo

#71 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: estelle_numtattoo

#72 Geometric Astronaut I Did A While A Go!

Image source: mike.vortex

#73 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: 3rl_tattoo_

#74 Chest Piece

Image source: villagetattooyarraville

#75 Freehand Geometric Blackwork By Ben Volt At Form8 Tattoo, San Francisco

Image source: blackthorn_roams

#76 Geometric Sleeve By Raimundo Ramirez. La Tarara Tattoo, Blanes, Spain

Image source: Worvast

#77 Deer With Geometry

Image source: black_cat.tattoo

#78 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: blexworkk

#79 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: geometrip

#80 Chipping Away At This Colorful Geometric Sleeve-In-Progress This Weekend

Image source: keronmchugh

#81 Sacred Geometric Tattoo By Simon Halpern Of 1 Point Tattoo In Honolulu

Image source: slimshim1

#82 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: spiral_spirit_tattoo

#83 Geometric Heart Tattoo

Image source: mariazegrean

#84 Minimal Geometric Tattoo

Image source: fluidstattoostudio

#85 Geometric Rose

Image source: visionseekerstudio

#86 I Also Have A Geometric Dnd Tattoo – My Demi-Lich

Image source: oz0bradley0zo

#87 Ornamental Geometric Tattoo

Image source: feel_ink_urdorf

#88 Mandala Piece From Few Weeks Back

Image source: vitali.tattoos

#89 Geometric Heart

Image source: foreverinkedstudio

#90 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: felipe.tattooartist

#91 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: the_permanent_marker

#92 Geometric Heart Tattoo

Image source: darklighttattoo

#93 Geometric Tattoo

Image source: bilbaotattooadicts

#94 Start Of My Geometric Sleeve… Nathan Mould at Artisan Tattoo, Pittsburgh, PA

Image source: chilloutfam

#95 Geometric Mandala By Bryce At Tribe Tattoo In Denver, CO

Image source: TheMattHatter91

#96 Geometric Vacuum Tube Tattoo

Image source: emperorwog

