I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

I’m a pet photographer based in Los Angeles and in 2013 I started throwing annual Ice Cream Socials for Dogs. I was shocked at how human these dogs’ faces looked when they met the cone!
This summer, I had two Ice Cream Socials for Dogs (both with Barbie pink backgrounds except for a couple of Kens), one of them for a unique group… striking actors and writers whose dogs were treated to a cone of doggy ice cream and a photo shoot.
These and the hundreds of dogs I’ve photographed over the years are… wait for it… The Cone Rangers.
#1 A Little Bit Of Bliss
#2 No Words
#3 Snack
#4 Omnomnom
#5 Yeah, It’s A Long Tongue, What About It?
#6 Oh Whoa
#7 Mmmmm Mmmmm Mmmmm
#8 Immediately No
#9 Ken Again
#10 Nom Nom Nom
#11 No Time For You, I’m Busy
#12 Yeah, I’m Enjoying It
#13 Dial 911
#14 I Indeed Like It
#15 Gasp!
#16 I Give 100 Percent
#17 Yeah. I Like It. So What
#18 Matches My Barbie Pink Collar
#19 Ken
#20 Do I Like It?
#21 Sigh
