I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

by

I’m a pet photographer based in Los Angeles and in 2013 I started throwing annual Ice Cream Socials for Dogs. I was shocked at how human these dogs’ faces looked when they met the cone!

This summer, I had two Ice Cream Socials for Dogs (both with Barbie pink backgrounds except for a couple of Kens), one of them for a unique group… striking actors and writers whose dogs were treated to a cone of doggy ice cream and a photo shoot.

These and the hundreds of dogs I’ve photographed over the years are… wait for it… The Cone Rangers.

More info: dianalundin.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 A Little Bit Of Bliss

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#2 No Words

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#3 Snack

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#4 Omnomnom

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#5 Yeah, It’s A Long Tongue, What About It?

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#6 Oh Whoa

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#7 Mmmmm Mmmmm Mmmmm

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#8 Immediately No

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#9 Ken Again

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#10 Nom Nom Nom

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#11 No Time For You, I’m Busy

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#12 Yeah, I’m Enjoying It

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#13 Dial 911

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#14 I Indeed Like It

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#15 Gasp!

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#16 I Give 100 Percent

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#17 Yeah. I Like It. So What

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#18 Matches My Barbie Pink Collar

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#19 Ken

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#20 Do I Like It?

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

#21 Sigh

I Photographed Dogs Eating Ice Cream Cones And These Pictures Might Melt Your Heart (21 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Couldn’t Find A Date For Prom So He Took His Cat Instead
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Created An Heirloom Portrait Of My 11 Amazing Children
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Japanese Artist Fits Entire Worlds Into His Drawings, And His Surreal Works Take Him Years (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Artist Creates Spooky Comics inspired By “Resident Evil” (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hair Stencil Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Chewbacca Joins Fort Worth, Texas Police Department For Recruitment Video
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.