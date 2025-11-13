30 Simple Yet Genius Ideas That Should Be Implemented Everywhere

Sometimes we get so used to everyday life, it becomes hard to imagine that things can be different. But they can. Whether it’s out car getting scratched in the parking lot or our poop splashing in a public toilet so loud, everyone knows what we’re doing, if there’s a problem, there’s a solution. Bored Panda has collected a list of genius ideas that have the potential to make some our day-to-day struggles go away, and while you in particular might not benefit from all of them, you’ll still probably appreciate the effort that went into making them a reality.
#1 The Bathroom At My Doctor’s Office Has A Discreet Way For Victims Of Abuse, Violence, Or Human Trafficking To Get Help
The number is rather clever as well. The way it’s written, it’s a visual mnemonic device, meaning it helps the human memory to remember it. 888-3737-888 – with the differing numbers in red. Useful for someone who’s in a hurry and can’t write it down.
Image source: theryanfight
#2 A Sign In The Women’s Bathroom For Those Who Feel Unsafe On A Date
‘Ask For Angela’ is a relatively new campaign designed to reduce sexual abuse on nights out. It originated in a pub in Lincolnshire, England, in 2016 and since then, it has received worldwide attention and has been adopted by bars and clubs across the globe.
Image source: Rachel Geng
#3 My Local Vet Has A Sign And Candle For When Someone’s Pet Is Dying
As heartbreaking as it is to say goodbye to your pet, it’s what most of them need during their final moments. “I beg you DO NOT LEAVE THEM,” a message shared by Hillcrest Veterinary Clinic in South Africa read. “Do not make them transition from life to death in a room full of strangers in a place they don’t like. The thing you people need to know that most of you don’t is that they search for you when you leave them behind. They search every face in the room for their loved person. They don’t understand why you left them when they are sick, scared, old, or dying from cancer and they need your comfort.”
Image source: trojanknight
#4 This Park Has A Swing For Wheelchair Users
The freefall that these swings provide is about 4.3 feet (1.3m) and they can safely take on a load of up to 4,400 pounds (2,000 kg). Moreover, the rope pull included within the design allows those with upper body mobility to swing themselves independently.
Image source: Kittenblack
#5 These Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Park Perfectly In-Between The Lines
Everyone wants to drive until it’s time to park in a cramped corner. This particular one was found in Seattle, under the Amazon Go store. And even though the driver on the left didn’t back backwards, it actually has a lot of benefits. Most importantly, reversing into a parking space gives you greater control and makes it easier to manoeuvre out the space. Avoiding reverse parking usually leads into much more difficult situations, trying to wiggle your car out of a tight space when you parked front-first.
Image source: Krzyygamin
#6 A Color Blind Viewer
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee State Parks have partnered to install “color blind” viewfinders at five state park locations across the state. In total, there are 11 of them installed in Tennessee.
Image source: aegist1
#7 In Singapore The Elderly Can Tap Their Identity Card To Have More Time At The Pedestrian Crossing
Swiping the card at a sensor gives its holder an extra 3 to 13 seconds to walk across, depending on the size of the crossing.
Image source: NickyNek
#8 My Moms 3D Printed Cast. She Can Take A Shower With It!
For everyone wondering, it’s held together with zip ties. From scan to cast, it took the woman about 2 weeks to get it. While the company printed it in just a few days, the longest part of the process was drafting the print and shipping it from Colorado to Florida.
Image source: xventriloquist
#9 This Toilet Flushes By Using Your Foot
This mechanism is located in a toilet in Mexico and you don’t have to be a germaphobe to appreciate it. Unsanitary public toilets can lead to gut infections, lung and skin infections as well as STDs. If a stool doesn’t look clean but you really need to use it, consider using tissue paper to open its door, using the toilet seat cover, and if there isn’t one, cleaning the toilet seat with a tissue paper before using it or even hovering closely above the toilet.
Image source: BradleyC5922
#10 This Hexagonal Graph Paper For Organic Chemistry
Ideal for chemistry notes and practice, the non-intrusive lines also allow legible note taking if there’s anything you need to write down.
Image source: woodruff42
#11 My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe, Discount Bananas With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag
This solution comes at a time when it’s needed the most. Americans waste 150,000 tons of food each day – equal to a pound per person. Also, fruit and vegetables were the most likely to be thrown out, followed by dairy and then meat.
By the way, interestingly enough, banana bread is actually a somewhat young dish. It first became a standard feature of American cookbooks with the popularization of baking soda and baking powder in the 1930s.
Image source: WholesomeSwissCheese
#12 This Shop Has A Option To Shop Alone Or With Assistance
The shop is located in UAE, Dubai. For the complete antisocial experience, bring earphones.
Image source: noideawhatsupp
#13 This Dish Soap Lists The Purpose For Each Ingredient
It’s a great way of making people less afraid of this kind of products. Chemicals ten do have weird names, so people think weird things about them. Explaining each in plain language for non-chemists is a great idea.
Image source: silevram
#14 I Adapted A Rubik’s Cube For The Blind
Rubik’s Cubes for blind people have been available for some time now. For example, the Braillecube is an attempt to adjust this timeless toy to the needs of people with impaired vision – the design makes them “feel” the colors. The first letters of the color are written on the cube in braille in the order of the colors on the original cube.
As of January 2009, 350 million cubes had been sold worldwide making it the world’s top-selling puzzle game.
Image source: Notafakeinterpreter
#15 The Hotel I Am Staying At Has The Fire Evacuation Plans At Ground Level So You Can See Them If Smoke Has Filled The Hallways
This is especially thoughtful considering that smoke inhalation is the primary cause of death for victims of fires. Some 50–80% of all fire deaths are the result of smoke inhalation injuries, including burns to the respiratory system.
Image source: cawclot
#16 Washing Your Hands To Flush The Toilette
Urinal-sink combos like this save water by reusing the hand-washing water to rinse out the urinal. Presumably, it could also allow bathrooms to be more compact and less expensive to install, as it replaces two appliances with one, thus requiring less plumbing works.
Image source: willbo_baggins_YW
#17 Supermarket Trolleys In Sweden Have A Map Of The Supermarket
It’s about time we got something like this. Rick Paulas of the Pacific Standard has compared the current design of many grocery stores to casinos. “There are lights and sounds that re-focus attention every micro-second, carpet on the ground to offer cushion for our feet, an open-flow space from the slot machines to the poker tables to the roulette. But what’s more important is what’s not there: clocks on the wall, bathrooms, escape routes. The reason is obvious — can’t spend money if you’re not present—and they point toward why supermarkets attempted to get their customers lost.”
Image source: caspii2
#18 This Stall For Your Dog Outside A Super Market In Copenhagen
No petting, no taunting, no questionable treats, perfect! Just don’t plan to spend the night there yourself. A writer for The Outline tried a similar booth and apparently they have cameras/sensors watching and the company will fine people who get in.
Image source: Flixen01
#19 Perfectly Flat Floor, Designed To Stop People From Running In The Hallway
The design, partly inspired by Alice in Wonderland, took more than 400 tiles to create.
Image source: roadtrip-ne
#20 This Bathroom In The Atlanta Airport Has Lights To Let You Know If A Stall Is In Use
Manufactured by Tooshlights, the smart latch and deadbolt communicate wirelessly with the indicator light. When the stall is available, the light is green. When the stall is occupied and the smart latch or deadbolt is locked, the light illuminates red.
Image source: katewhiteshark
#21 A Public Bike Stand With A Built-In Pump
This cool multi-purpose mechanism was photographed in Utrecht, the Netherlands. And this doesn’t come as a surprise. Cycling is a common mode of transport in the Netherlands, with 36% of the people listing the bicycle as their most frequent mode of transport on a typical day.
Image source: cremecitron
#22 My School Just Installed A CVS Vending Machine Full Of Medicine And Hygiene Products
To help customers navigate this new shopping experience, the vending machines, will feature a 22″ multi-touch screen, displaying high resolution images with expansive product information and more.
Image source: CommandLionInterface
#23 My Local Car Wash Has A Gun For Kids That Shoots Soap Suds At The Cars Going Into The Car Wash
A professional car wash requires only 5 – 8 minutes on average and typically use up to 50% less water than at home washes. Now, it’s a lot more fun, too!
Image source: Micool31
#24 A Business Card For Kids Who Are Allowed To Go Places By Themselves
The organization behind the campaign, Let Grow, state that “treating today’s kids as physically and emotionally fragile is bad for their future, and [the] country’s. With an unpredictable and rapidly changing economy ahead, kids need to be flexible, creative problem-solvers. They can’t solve their problems if adults are always right there, solving them first!”
Image source: jordan460
#25 This Pizza Box Can Be Torn In Half And Folded To Create A Smaller Box For Leftovers
To make your leftover pizza taste better, experts suggest reheating it face down in a pan and adding water to the bottom of the skillet. If you have to use a microwave, however, add a glass of water in there to avoid soggy crust.
Image source: dark_forebodings_too
#26 This Car Park In France Has Soft Barriers Between Parking Spaces To Stop People Scratching Other Cars
Probably gets people to park between the lines better, too! Just think of all the a**hole drivers that will be unable to use multiple spots at once!
Image source: tomoblob
#27 The Inside Of The Pizza Box Was A Tuxedo
The organization behind the idea, Pizza Bib, offer custom designed boxes both outside and inside. “While sitting on the couch after a few too many beers our founder Jack decided to order his favorite pizza. Wearing his brand new t-shirt, he decided to use the ordinary pizza box as a bib, keeping his brand new t-shirt clean he thought about how you could add fun designs to keep himself clean and have a whole lot of fun.”
Image source: pwenski
#28 This Menu In An Italian Restaurant, Is Shaped Like A Circle Showing You What The Type Of Pizza Would Look Like
This pizzeria is located in Prague, Czech Republic. According to the person who took this photo, “it’s literally above the metro station of Chodov on the Red/C line!” If you still can’t find it, just look for a sign that has a hotdog on it and says “Pizza.” Ye, we know.
Image source: polynilium
#29 My Classroom Has A Mirror So We Can See Teacher’s Counter When He’s Cooking
Commenting on this picture, some redditors remembered having the same setup in their Home Economics cooking classes all the way back in the 80s!
Image source: AlexsDoritos
#30 This Shoe Shop Has An Area To Test Your New Shoes, Containing Lego
Reportedly, this test “track” is located in a Leguanos store which sells the so-called barefoot shoes, really bendy shoes that supposedly make you feel like you’re barefoot.
Image source: Fresh_Asuna
